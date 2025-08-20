How Long Did Amanda Knox Spend in Jail After Being Falsely Accused of Murder In Italy? A documentary about her ordeal, 'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox' is streaming on Hulu. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 20 2025, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A documentary on Hulu tells the story of Amanda Knox, the woman who was imprisoned in Italy after being falsely accused of murder while she was on vacation. The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox consists of eight parts, and the first two episodes were made available to stream on Aug. 20. New episodes will stream on Wednesdays, per USA Today.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda was just a 20-year-old student at the University of Washington when she went on a trip to Perugia, Italy, back in 2007. She shared an apartment with another woman, British traveler Meredith Kercher. Meredith was raped and murdered, and Amanda was arrested and charged with the crime. She was eventually exonerated, but how long did Amanda Knox spend in jail?

Source: Instagram / @amamaknox

Article continues below advertisement

How long did Amanda Knox spend in jail after her arrest?

Amanda and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were arrested in Perugia, Italy, after Meredith was found raped and murdered in their apartment. The press captured a picture of Raffaele consoling Amanda as law enforcement investigated inside, and she was quickly vilified with a user name she used on MySpace, "Foxy Knoxy," per Rolling Stone. The rape and murder became an international sensation as Amanda and Raffaele were accused of the 21-year-old's murder.

The prosecutor on the case, Giuliano Mignini, branded Amanda a "sexual deviant" and "cold-blooded killer," per People. Amanda and Raffaele were convicted in 2009, but their convictions were overturned on appeal in 2011, and they were released. Even after she was acquitted, Giuliano tried her again. Amanda spent almost four years in jail.

Article continues below advertisement

When was Amanda Knox released?

Amanda and Raffaele were released in October 2011 after their appeal was successful. However, a retrial was ordered by the Italian courts in 2013, and the former couple was convicted again in 2014. She was sentenced to 28.5 years in prison. Raffaele was sentenced to 25 years. However, Amanda had left the country and did not return. In March 2015, Italy’s Supreme Court overturned the convictions due to a lack of evidence.

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple was eventually exonerated after DNA proved a drifter, Rudy Guede, had committed the rape and murder. Despite his persistence, Amada wanted to know why the prosecutor thought she did it, and she eventually forgave him after they began communicating through email. "He was the one who portrayed me as this girl gone wild," she said. "Who out of the blue murdered her roommate?"