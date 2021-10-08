Shane Dawson's Long-Time Videographer Andrew Siwicki Has Parted Ways With HIm

Shane Dawson's Long-Time Videographer Andrew Siwicki Has Parted Ways With HImBy Joseph Allen
Oct. 8 2021, Published 10:28 a.m. ET
He used to be an enormous presence on YouTube, but Shane Dawson hasn't posted regularly on the platform for some time. On Oct. 7, though, Shane posted his first video in more than a year. The video, which is titled "The Haunting of Shane Dawson", features general updates on his life, and also introduces a new videographer, Chris Station, to Shane's crew.
Does Andrew Siwicki still work for Shane Dawson?
For much of his YouTube career, Shane's videographer was Andrew Siwicki, but Andrew was absent from his most recent video. That led many to wonder whether the two of them still work together, and as it turns out, he doesn't. Andrew has become famous in his own right thanks to his work as an actor and YouTuber, and he's already amassed 1.4 million followers on Instagram.
Andrew and Shane have never publicly acknowledged a rift between them, but Andrew removed Shane's name from his Instagram and Twitter bios in 2020 as Shane was facing a backlash over comments he'd made in a number of videos. Andrew seems to have parted ways with Shane and is now focused on other things. As a result, Christ Station has stepped into the role of videographer for Shane's videos.
Andrew is no longer active on social media.
Andrew hasn't posted anything on Instagram for almost a year, so it's difficult to say exactly what he's been up to since parting ways with Shane. He continued recording episodes of Sweet Boys, the podcast he records with Garrett Watts, but his posts dried up there as well, and the last episode was released four months ago. Whatever Andrew is doing, it's clear he's no longer interested in sharing it with his followers.
Shane said that he's 'grateful' after being canceled last year.
In Shane's first video post in 16 months, he discussed the aftermath of getting "canceled," and also what his new life in Colorado with his fiancé was like. Shane said that, initially, he wanted to leave the internet, but he has now decided that he doesn't care what people think about him. He also said that his cancellation had ruined his life, but that he learned from the experience.
"I think part of me was upset because I was like, I made so much growth and now I'm being canceled over things from the past," he said. "And that's not me anymore."
Shane said that, ultimately, the experience taught him that he can't focus on what other people think.
"I'm so grateful that I got canceled because it really changed my life," Shane explained. "It showed me what I care about and showed me what matters; it showed me I don't need to be on YouTube all the time."
Shane also said that he was "horrified" by some of the things that resurfaced from his channel, including jokes in which he sexualized minors and others where he said racist things. Shane clearly wants people to know that he's grown since then, but the video also suggests that he doesn't want to think about those things anymore.