Shane Dawson's Long-Time Videographer Andrew Siwicki Has Parted Ways With HIm

In Shane's first video post in 16 months, he discussed the aftermath of getting "canceled," and also what his new life in Colorado with his fiancé was like. Shane said that, initially, he wanted to leave the internet, but he has now decided that he doesn't care what people think about him. He also said that his cancellation had ruined his life, but that he learned from the experience.

"I think part of me was upset because I was like, I made so much growth and now I'm being canceled over things from the past," he said. "And that's not me anymore."

Shane said that, ultimately, the experience taught him that he can't focus on what other people think.

"I'm so grateful that I got canceled because it really changed my life," Shane explained. "It showed me what I care about and showed me what matters; it showed me I don't need to be on YouTube all the time."