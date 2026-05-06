'Will Trent' Sets Up Devastating Season 4 Finale — Here's What Happened (SPOILERS) The episode started lightheartedly, but ended with fans in tears. By Ivy Griffith Published May 6 2026, 6:39 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Will Trent. For Will Trent, solving crimes helps heal a hole left in his life from a shattered childhood. An imperfect hero, Will is sarcastic, witty, and grappling with his demons on the daily. Season 4 of Will Trent took us even deeper into his life and the relationships he has.

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The Season 4 finale started innocuously enough. Will was playing baseball in a competitive game between Team Law and Team Lab. It seemed like things were calm, for once. But it wasn't long before the episode took a darn turn, and a surprising character was dealt a major blow. Did Angie's husband, Seth, die in Season 4? Here's what we know.

Source: Hulu

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Does Angie's husband die in Season 4 of 'Will Trent'?

Angie's husband Seth plays a pretty important role as Season 4's finale gets underway. After all, he helped secure the win for the doctor team in that rousing game of baseball. But the episode doesn't end on such a high note.

After the game, Angie, Faith, Ormewood, Will, and Franklin were leaving when they were stopped by the sight of three teenagers trying to get information from police officers about their missing friend, Lizzie. Lizzie was taken by two officers, but was never registered in the system, so she has effectively disappeared. It doesn't take long for the team to determine that Lizzie was taken by people who were impersonating cops, and they begin the desperate search for the young girl.

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But it wasn't Lizzie's story that broke fans heart. As the end of the episode approached, Angie went into labor. She called Seth to join her, and he rushed to her side. Tragically, his car was struck, and he was killed. Angie delivers a healthy baby girl named Edie, and the episode ends with her clutching Seth's ring and sobbing. So, yes. Angie's husband does pass away, in the most heartbreaking way possible.

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The Season 4 finale of 'Will Trent' has broken fan hearts.

Unsurprisingly, fans are devastated by the development. The way Seth died in the midst of their daughter's arrival Earthside is a shocking contrast.

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On TikTok, one fan wrote, "I had a feeling something was going to derail her relationship with Seth because of that hospital scene with Will. Also, I feel like they’re trying to kill off the cast by the last episode." Another entered several crying emojis, writing, "watching her in bed broke my heart."