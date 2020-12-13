‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ Leaves Fans Worried About Atz Sr.’s Health

Discovery reality series Alaska: The Last Frontier left fans on quite the cliffhanger in its Dec. 6 episode: Atz Kilcher Sr. was headed to a doctor’s office to see if he has cancer or if some other ailment is causing him abdominal discomfort.

“Something’s pushing on my stomach,” Atz says in the episode. “There’s a bulge inside my stomach where there shouldn’t be one, so something on the outside is pushing in, so they want to go find out what that is.”