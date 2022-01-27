'Battlefield 2042' Is Pretty Divisive Among Critics and Fans and This Was a Big Reason Why

One of the biggest problems players had with Battlefield 2042 was the removal of several gameplay features that were present in previous Battlefield games. A Reddit user even compiled a enormous list of the "Core Features" and classic Battlefield elements not included in 2042. The list of missing features includes a lack of certain game modes, no class systems, no leaderboards, and no spectator modes just to name a few.

Interestingly enough, the lack of a single-player mode tops the list.