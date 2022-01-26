Discord Was Recently Plagued by an 'API Outage' — What Is That, Exactly?

When gamers want to keep in touch with each other, they usually turn to Discord. This messaging app features plenty of bells and whistles that allow gamers to communicate with each other while playing games. You can stream your screen, work co-op on voice chat, and even deflect arguments about how sus you're being in Among Us.

Unfortunately, like any form of social media, Discord isn't immune to outages. And it recently got hit with a big one in the form of an API outage.