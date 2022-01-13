How to Block That Person Who Won't Stop Blowing Up Your Snapchat

While it may seem like social media can be overwhelmingly constant, you do have some control over what you see on your feeds and who contacts you — remember, the block button is free!

Whether another user is bothering you, posting things you don't like, or you're just sick of their content and messages, you can easily block them on Snapchat. But does blocking someone on Snapchat delete your messages? Here's what you need to know about blocking on the app.