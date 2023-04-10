Home > Television > Yellowjackets Source: Showtime Coach Ben's Fate in 'Yellowjackets' Is More Troubling During Season 2 (SPOILERS) By Anna Garrison Apr. 10 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 2. From the pilot of Yellowjackets, Coach Ben Scott (Steven Krueger)'s experience in the wilderness has been more harrowing than most. After Misty (Sammi Hanratty) amputates his leg to save his life, Ben becomes dependent on the teen survivors.

Now that the team has given into their more feral impulses, it looks like it could be the end for Ben, who, despite being starving himself, does not participate in cannibalism. Immediately, the power dynamics in the group change: could Ben go from being a guiding hand to prey? Does Coach Ben die in Yellowjackets? Keep reading for what we know so far.

Source: Showtime

Does Coach Ben die in 'Yellowjackets'?

So far, Coach Ben is alive, but the events of Episode 2, "Edible Complex," have altered the group's power dynamics. During Season 1, Ben taught the group everything he knew about hunting and survival. Misty, who has arguably the most medical knowledge in the group, set herself up as his caretaker and developed a crush on him, but he rejected her because he is gay. He later admits to Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) that he "kind of" has a boyfriend.

Coach Ben's rejection of Misty didn't rattle the teammates, but in Season 2, after the group hungrily ate Jackie's body, he couldn't bring himself to participate, leading to a divide between himself and the team. The team has been slowly running out of food stores, especially now that winter has set in and prey is scarce. By not participating in the cannibalism, Ben is more frail than usual, experiencing hallucinations due to likely trauma and lack of food.

Source: Showtime

Many fans of the show have theorized that the group will eventually eat Coach Ben due to the lack of available food and the fact he cannot easily escape from the girls. Not to mention, the rising tensions between Ben and the group (with Mari accusing Ben of feeling "better than [them]" for not participating in the cannibalism) could lead to danger.

In Season 2, audiences meet Coach Ben's boyfriend via flashback.

As Ben weakens, he begins to experience hallucinations of his life before the plane crash. His boyfriend, Paul (François Arnaud), is openly gay and wants Ben to move to New York City with him. However, Ben is scared to take such a big step in their relationship and is uncertain about coming out to the public.

Source: Showtime

Fans are heartbroken for Ben when Paul breaks up with him, saying he doesn't want to share a life with someone who hasn't learned to love himself. Paul also begs Ben not to go on the soccer trip to Seattle, saying he doesn't enjoy coaching anyways and is terrified of the team. Ben hallucinates an alternate reality in which he agrees to move in with Paul and skip the soccer tournament, learning the news of the crash on TV like the rest of the world.