Emma Stone Has a Distinctive Husky Speaking Voice but She's Not a Smoker
For as long as she's been famous, Emma Stone has been known for her distinctive, husky voice, but some fans want to know whether she smokes.
For more than a decade, Emma Stone has been well known in large part because of her bright red hair and hugely distinctive voice. Of course, as we've seen her grow and evolve, it's also become clear that Emma is one of the best actresses of her generation, and she's already got an Oscar under her belt to prove it.
Some people remain caught up on Emma's voice, though, which has a particular husky, raspy quality to it. Many associate that kind of voice with people who smoke, but is that the case for Emma? Here's what we know about whether or not the actress smokes.
Does Emma Stone smoke?
There have been rumors that Emma smoked for as long as she's been famous, and while she has occasionally had to smoke a cigarette while playing a part, there's no evidence to suggest that she is someone who smokes recreationally, at least when it comes to cigarettes. Emma has been caught on at least one occasion smoking a vape pen, a habit that is quite common in Hollywood.
In the picture, Emma appears to be smoking from an IQOS device, which is described as a "smoke-free alternative to cigarettes," although the juries out on how harmful those devices actually are.
Emma may also smoke marijuana from time to time. While she's not ever been caught doing that in public, it would be surprising if she didn't at least once a while. Regardless, though, Emma certainly does not smoke cigarettes, and has never been seen smoking them in public.
What's up with Emma Stone's voice then?
While some people may have assumed that Emma's voice was the result of smoking, it appears that her voice is all genetics. She's had her distinctive, deep, husky voice for as long as she's been famous, and it doesn't seem like it's going to change any time soon. Ultimately, that vocal quality is part of her appeal.
There's a long history of major Hollywood icons having rather deep voices, from Katherine Hepburn and Lauren Bacall all the way through to Scarlett Johansson and Emma Stone.
Needless to say, then, Emma is in great company when it comes to her deep, husky vocal quality.
Emma could be on her way to another Oscars victory.
However you feel about Emma's vocal qualities, it clearly hasn't hampered her career. She's already won an Oscar for Best Actress for her work in La La Land (where she also sang), and she could be poised for another Oscar for her work in Poor Things, which some have called the best performance of her career.
While many might think that the most major Hollywood stars would play into all of the outdated, patriarchal ideals about what women should be like, Emma's voice is proof that that's not always the case. More importantly than any mold she's breaking, though, is the fact that Emma seems to be steering her career exactly the way she wants it, and taking on the roles that interest her most along the way.