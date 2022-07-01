'F1 22' Will Get Full Crossplay Support in a Future Update

We can't all live life in the fast lane — but if you're a racing fan, you can temporarily put yourself behind the wheel of some of the top Formula One cars with F1 22, released for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. This year's installment features new cars and tracks as well as an updated AI to scale the competitiveness of other cars to match the player's abilities.

All of these features make for an exciting new installment — but with it being available on so many platforms, does it have crossplay?