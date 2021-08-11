Did [Spoiler] Really Die in Season 2 of ‘Control Z’?

Netflix has hit a goldmine with its show Control Z. The show follows high school students who try to track down a hacker sharing students' secrets. Fans love the drama, the twists and turns, and all the classic tropes of a high school show.

But one character has been pretty polarizing. So, Does Gerry (Patricio Gallardo) die in Control Z ? Read on to find out if Gerry dies in the second season after everything that happened in the first season.

Does Gerry die in 'Control Z'?

The first season of the high school drama had everything that fans love about good TV. The characters were determined to solve the mystery of who the hacker was. And along with those adventures came a murder of one of the characters that fans had grown to love.

In the first season's finale, Sofia (Ana Valeria Becerril) had been working tirelessly to find out the hacker's identity, and she was closer than ever. Finally, she and Javi (Michael Ronda) were able to determine the person responsible for all the information leaks was Raúl (Yankel Stevan). And it didn't take long for those details to spread to the whole school — turning everyone against Raúl.

Source: Netflix

What does all this have to do with the question of if Gerry dies in Control Z? It's another one of those fantastic twists that keep people watching the show hoping to solve the mystery along with the characters.

Gerry, the school bully, didn't get along with anyone. His popularity position didn't get any better after he was responsible for Luis's (Luis Curiel) death. In Season 1, we learn that Luis died due to injuries he sustained when Gerry beat him up, believing that he might have been tied to the hacker's identity. And that weighed heavily on Gerry after Luis's death.

Source: Netflix

