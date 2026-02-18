Does 'Hell's Kitchen' Star Gordon Ramsay Own HexClad Cookware? Gordon is the host of several television cooking shows. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 18 2026, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Hell's Kitchen want to know if its star, Gordon Ramsay, is the owner of the cookware line HexClad. The cookware line features hybrid cookware that blends stainless steel and non-stick technology together for professional-style cooking for everyday people.

Gordon has been the host of several television cooking shows for many years, including Master Chef U.K., Hell's Kitchen, and Kitchen Nightmares, just to name a few. He also owns several restaurants and is the star of the reality TV show Being Gordon Ramsay. He has also launched a brand of wines from California, Gordon Ramsay Signature Wines. With so many irons in the fire, does the chef also own HexClad?

Source: Mega

Does Gordon Ramsay own HexClad cookware?

Yes, Gordon is a partial owner of the Los Angeles-based company. The entrepreneur invested in HexClad as an equity partner back in 2021. In 2024, Gordon and FOX Entertainment invested $100 million into the company and expanded his role into a partial ownership with co-founder Daniel Winer.

"I am honored that Studio Ramsay Global and Gordon will have a larger seat at our table as we continue to expand, evolve, and innovate at HexClad," said Daniel. “From day one, content partnerships have been central to our success. Now, this alliance allows us to marry our products with the world’s best food content studio in a thrilling new way." Gordon also weighed in on the venture, and he said that HexClad is his "go-to in the kitchen."

What type of cookware do I use at home? Only HexClad it’s just that good. Built with patented hybrid technology, this is how I cook my dishes to absolute perfection.



Try the bestselling 12pc Perfect Pots & Pans Set and experience why these pans have 50k+ 5-star reviews! — HexClad (@hexclad) January 2, 2026

“HexClad stands out as one of the world’s fastest-growing, highest quality, and most respected cookware brands, which is why it’s my go-to in the kitchen, and I firmly believe in its long-term growth potential," he said. "We’ve already had successful brand collaborations across many of my Fox series, and now we’ll expand that partnership into something even more meaningful to food fans and consumers everywhere."

Gordon has a very nice net worth.

According to Hello! magazine, Gordon has a net worth of $220 million. Most of his income comes from his many restaurants and his television shows. The famous reportedly earns at least $225,000 for each episode of his reality TV cooking shows, MasterChef, Kitchen Nightmares, and Hell's Kitchen.

The father of six and his wife, Tana, are also the stars of a six-part documentary on Netflix that follows the chef as he launches five restaurants at the 22 Bishopsgate building in London, which is the tallest building in the city. It's not clear how much Gordon was paid for the docuseries, but he said he wanted to show audiences his "other half."

