Helsinki Gets Severely Injured in a Crucial Scene of 'Money Heist' — Is He Going to Survive?

After a deadly explosion, a marble statue falls on Helsinki, effectively destroying his leg. The team gets busy trying to work out how they might be able to save him, while also doing their best to take down Sagasta (José Manuel Seda) and his team. Palermo (Rodrigo De la Serna) comes to Helsinki's rescue. Instead of amputating the leg caught beneath the piece of marble, he decides that the best course of action involves a lever and some team effort.

In Season 5, Episode 5, Helsinki and a traumatized Stockholm (Mónica Gaztambide) end up sticking together. This makes for a strange pairing. Having shot the uncontrollable Arturo Román (Enrique Arce), Stockholm starts to exhibit the signs of grave emotional distress. Instead of offering her vial of morphine to Helsinki — who, at that stage, had half of his bones broken — she uses up the whole thing to inject herself.

So while Helsinki is still alive and very likely in severe pain, his fate remains up in the air.