Helsinki Gets Severely Injured in a Crucial Scene of 'Money Heist' — Is He Going to Survive?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5, Vol. 1, of Money Heist and previous seasons.
The first half of Season 5 of the Spanish series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) arrived on Netflix on Sept. 3, 2021, with five feverishly anticipated episodes capturing the adrenaline-drenched undertakings of the infamous team. Picking up where Season 4 left off, Season 5, Vol. 1. shows the compromised position in which the Professor has found himself. The bloodthirsty Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) is gearing up to milk the situation the most, using her newly found powers to sway him as she likes. What about the rest of the crew? Does Helsinki die?
So, does Helsinki die in Season 5, Vol. 1. of 'Money Heist'?
A Serbia-born soldier with unmatched strategic nous, Helsinki (Darko Perić) garnered popularity among fans thanks to his towering physique and teddy bear–like mannerisms. Over the past few seasons of Money Heist, Helsinki found himself in several equally heartbreaking situations. Take, for instance, a previous episode of Money Heist in which Helsinki had to smother his cousin Oslo (Roberto García Ruiz) with a pillow after he suffered a near-fatal injury. What happened to Helsinki now? Did he die?
Season 5, Vol. 1. of Money Heist presents a gigantic hurdle to several team members.
Take the Professor, who gets caught up in a battle with the unrelenting Alicia Sierra, or Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian), who almost beats Gandía (José Manuel Poga) to a pulp out of pure and undiluted hatred as part of a tension-charged scene that quickly gives way to a larger-scale face off. Things are looking just as bleak for Helsinki, who has a brush with death in Season 5, Episode 4.
After a deadly explosion, a marble statue falls on Helsinki, effectively destroying his leg. The team gets busy trying to work out how they might be able to save him, while also doing their best to take down Sagasta (José Manuel Seda) and his team. Palermo (Rodrigo De la Serna) comes to Helsinki's rescue. Instead of amputating the leg caught beneath the piece of marble, he decides that the best course of action involves a lever and some team effort.
In Season 5, Episode 5, Helsinki and a traumatized Stockholm (Mónica Gaztambide) end up sticking together. This makes for a strange pairing. Having shot the uncontrollable Arturo Román (Enrique Arce), Stockholm starts to exhibit the signs of grave emotional distress. Instead of offering her vial of morphine to Helsinki — who, at that stage, had half of his bones broken — she uses up the whole thing to inject herself.
So while Helsinki is still alive and very likely in severe pain, his fate remains up in the air.
"#MoneyHeist Part 5, Vol. 1. has all the things I wanted. Although Vol. 2. is yet to be released (Dec 3., 2021), I am satisfied with Arturo getting shot by Stockholm after he tried to become a hero. Also, Gandía got his ass whipped so badly. [I'm] just waiting for Vol 2. for his death. #LCDP5" tweeted @bohemian_tribal.
Money Heist: Part 5, Vol. 1. is available on Netflix now.