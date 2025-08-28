Fans Were Shocked to Find out Who Jackie Ends up With in the 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 2 Finale The Season 2 finale ends with a shocker. By Niko Mann Updated Aug. 28 2025, 5:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

***Warning: The article contains spoilers to My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2*** Fans of the Netflix drama My Life With the Walter Boys were shocked to learn the fate of Jackie (played by Nikki Rodriguez), Cole (played by Noah LaLonde), and Alex (played by Ashby Gentry). Season 2 of the drama premiered on Netflix on August 28, 2025, and the ending has fans scratching their heads.

The drama is based on the novel by Ali Novak and centers around Jackie, who moved from New York to rural Colorado after the death of her family to live with family friends, per US Weekly. A love triangle quickly complicated matters between Jackie and the two brothers, Alex and Cole. At the end of Season 1, Jackie quietly flees to New York for the summer after cheating on Alex with Cole with a kiss, and Season 2 features her return to Colorado.

Source: Netflix

Did Jackie end up with Cole or Alex in 'My Life With the Walter Boys'?

After Jackie returned from New York, Alex ignored her at first until they were partnered up in Drivers Ed. He says the "time of death" of their relationship was "September 6, 2:45 p.m." However, he later tells Jackie that he just needed time after she covers for him with his parents. However, he does not yet know about her kiss with Cole.

She finally tells Alex that the reason she fled to New York for the summer was because of her and Cole's kiss, and they eventually get back together, but they agree to keep it private. They also both say they love each other. After Cole told Jackie that he missed her and tried to kiss her again, she stopped him and called their kiss a mistake, and said that nothing else could occur between them for everyone's sake. Cole later sees Jackie and Alex making out on the sofa.

Despite getting back together with Alex, Jackie still had feelings for Cole in Season 2. After she confronts Cole for his behavior, he admits that he saw her and his brother kissing, and he asks why she went back to Alex after kissing him. Cole told Jackie that he loved her, and she, in return, admitted that she also loved Cole.

However, Alex overheard Jackie and Cole talking, but they noticed him just as they were about to kiss. Nikki Rodriguez, who plays Jackie, told Netflix Tudum, "I can’t even imagine their next conversation." In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nikki gave more insight into the finale. When asked what she thought after reading the script and learning that Cole and Jackie didn't get together, she admitted she was shocked.

“When we kissed before, it was the only time that l've ever stopped thinking about everything. I felt really... free ”

IM SOBBING 😭 #MyLifeWithWalterBoys pic.twitter.com/1vYyR1wxgn — ʙɪᴀ; culpa nuestra era🪢🏒 (@alwaysleister) August 28, 2025

"I was just as shocked as probably everybody else," she said. "I was like, 'Oh, OK!' Because I play Jackie, I have to then justify every decision she makes and figure out why she’s doing these things, and try to make it make sense for myself. So, that was very fun to do and a little bit challenging. I’m like, 'What, why, where?' I was very shocked when I read the scripts, but it was fun to do, so we’ll see. I’m really excited to hear what people think!"