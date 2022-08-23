Does Jason Leave 'The Bachelorette' After Hometown Dates?
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
It’s official — Jason Alabaster is officially one of Gabby Windey’s frontrunners on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Although fans have had mixed feelings about the pair since Jason has a more reserved personality and Gabby is more outgoing, the chemistry between the two is undeniable.
That said, fans expected hometowns for Jason and Gabby to be a breeze. And while Gabby was able to connect and build a bond with Jason’s family, a shocking revelation from Jason has completely shifted Bachelor Nation’s confidence in their relationship. Not to mention, viewers believe that Jason may possibly decide to end his relationship with Gabby and leave the show. Here’s the lowdown.
Jason revealed to his mother that he doesn’t “see himself getting engaged.”
Baby… revelations have come to light. Most of us should be aware that we are 19 seasons into The Bachelorette. So, the idea of putting your hat into the ring comes with the understanding that lead wants to be engaged and later married. However, many men have come on the show to only drop the bomb that they’re not quite ready for the utlimate commitment. Case in point: Jason.
Jason was a fan favorite for many reasons: his good looks, sharing his mental health journey, and his chemistry with Gabby. However, that may have all crashed and burned due to this revelation, which came out during his hometown segment.
After Jason’s mother and sister had separate conversations with Gabby, it was clear that the family was supportive of the potential union. However, in a 1-on-1 with Jason’s mom, the Memphis native revealed that he’s not quite ready to pop the question.
"I could never see myself getting engaged," Jason told his mom on the show. "It's just not realistic to me. As much as you have feelings for somebody or whatever, it's just not something that I can see myself doing at this point. Maybe it will change in the next two weeks, but I need space to process everything that's happened."
Of course, Jason’s mom supports him regardless of what decision he makes, but also urges him to figure out where he’s at because she wants him to be happy. However, Bachelor Nation is now upset.
So, does Jason leave ‘The Bachelorette’?
Does Jason bid The Bachelorette adieu? This is the No. 1 question that needs an answer. However, we’re unsure how things pan out. For starters, in the teaser for the Aug. 29, 2022, episode, Jason is nowhere to be found.
What’s more, Jason’s hometowns alluded to the possibility of him telling Gabby that he’s simply not ready to get engaged or needs more time. And given that the show is on a time crunch, Gabby may have sent him packing. On the flip side, Jason may also leave on his own. Only time will tell.
Catch new episodes of The Bachelorette Mondays at 8p.m. EST on ABC.