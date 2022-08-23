Does Jason Leave 'The Bachelorette' After Hometown Dates?

After Jason’s mother and sister had separate conversations with Gabby, it was clear that the family was supportive of the potential union. However, in a 1-on-1 with Jason’s mom, the Memphis native revealed that he’s not quite ready to pop the question.

"I could never see myself getting engaged," Jason told his mom on the show. "It's just not realistic to me. As much as you have feelings for somebody or whatever, it's just not something that I can see myself doing at this point. Maybe it will change in the next two weeks, but I need space to process everything that's happened."