Jeremy Allen White Learned How To Sing Like Bruce Springsteen in 6 Months 'The Bear' star sang Bruce Springsteen's classic “Born to Run" in the rocker's biopic's trailer. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 18 2025, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: 20th Century Studios

Hollywood loves a good biopic, especially when it follows the story of a bonafide legend. In June 2025, 20th Century Studios released the first trailer for mult-Grammy winning singer Bruce Springsteen's life story, Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The trailer for the October 2025 film gave most viewers a chance to see actor Jeremy Allen White go from to The Boss. Jeremy embodied Bruce in multiple scenes, making some question how much of himself he gave to the performance, from singing the music icon's hits to playing the guitar. Here's what to know.

Does Jeremy Allen White sing in the Bruce Springsteen movie, 'Deliver Me From Nowhere?'

So there's no confusion: Yes, Jeremy provided his own vocals for Deliver Me From Nowhere. In the film's 2 minute and 37 second trailer, the Shameless alum sings his rendition of Bruce's 1975 single “Born to Run." The single went on to become his first Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. While those who have followed Jeremy's TV success may be surprised he sang all of the songs in the biopic himself, he ensured moviegoers wouldn't be disappointed.

In an interview with GQ, he shared how having both the movie studio and Bruce's support helped him throughout filming. "I'm really lucky that there's sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars," Jeremy explained. "I've got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing."

"I'm also really lucky [that] Bruce is really supportive of the film, and so I've had some access to him and he's just the greatest guy," he added. "Also, there's just so much footage. It's really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice. That's kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It's been really fun preparing."

Is Jeremy Allen White playing guitar in 'Deliver Me From Nowhere?'

In addition to singing, Jeremy played guitar to fully channel Bruce's musicality. Like singing, he learned how to play guitar in a limited amount of time, telling ABC 7 News he only had "about six months to get ready, and that was great and stressful and, you know, but I had really great teachers." "And then once we started filming, it all felt like it happened very fast," he added.

Jeremy said the speedy turnaround for his new skills wouldn't have happened if Bruce hadn't been "really generous" with him by making himself readily available during filming. Bruce himself seemed pleased with Jeremy's portrayal of him when he praised his singing and how his dedication to bringing many of Bruce's mannerisms and personality on screen.

“He sings well. He sings very well,” the "Dancing In the Dark" singer said of Jeremy, adding later, "He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize and he’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”