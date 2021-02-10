'This Is Us' Cliffhanger Leaves Kevin in Danger — Is He Alive?

Season 5 Episode 6 of This Is Us aired last month, so let's catch up real quick with the Pearsons before the newest episode. If you haven't seen it, then you may not want to read ahead. In Episode 6, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) finally uncovers the truth about his birth mother, Laurel (Jennifer C. Holmes). The entire experience allowed him to heal and recognize that the feud with Kevin (Justin Hartley) has to end. Randall calls Kevin, who was in full panic mode — Madison (Caitlin Thompson) is in labor.

Madison is all alone and Kevin is driving frantically trying to reach her. He tells Randall, “My whole life has been turned upside down. Madison’s in labor, and I’m stuck here in Vancouver. I’m trying to get home in time for the birth, but she’s already at the hospital. I never should’ve come here.”

Kevin drives into the night as the episode ends. In the Episode 7 promo trailer, scenes of a car accident flash by as Kevin speaks over the phone. Does Kevin get into an accident, and more importantly, does he die?