Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Welcome to Plathville 'Welcome to Plathville' Season 6: Is Kim Plath's Houseboat Still Her Home Sweet Home? Season 6 of 'Welcome to Plathville' sees Kim Plath living the houseboat life! By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 30 2024, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: TLC

On June 26, 2024, just two years after announcing their split, Kim Plath of Welcome to Plathville fame officially filed for divorce from Barry Plath. She cited their marriage as "irretrievably broken" in court documents, according to People.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward to Season 6 of their TLC reality show, and Kim is navigating the divorce on a houseboat in Florida. Yes, you read that right — a houseboat! With that in mind, fans are buzzing with curiosity: Is Kim still living the houseboat life, or has she moved on?

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

So, does Kim Plath still have her houseboat?

Since Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville, Kim and Barry have been living apart. Now, as Season 6 kicks off, the Plath matriarch is living on a houseboat with her and Barry's three youngest kids: Amber, Cassia, and Mercy.

"Living on a houseboat definitely has its challenges, and it is a lot of fun," Kim shared with Today in late July 2024. "It definitely makes you think about what you really want to have with you and what you can live without.' She added, "But it also gives you beautiful views, almost 24/7, and fresh air and sunshine and water and waves and kayaking."

Article continues below advertisement

As for whether Kim still has the houseboat, she teased, "Viewers will have to tune in and see how long the girls and I can stand living on a small houseboat." But if all you Welcome to Plathville fans are eager for answers right now, keep scrolling because we've got the juicy inside scoop you're looking for!

Article continues below advertisement

Kim moved in with her boyfriend in September 2023.

But it seems Kim has moved on from the houseboat! In the Season 6 premiere, she says her new boyfriend, Ken Palmer, suggested she move in with him at his Florida home. After giving it some thought, she initially turned down the offer.

"Ken asked me to move in with him, and I thought about it, pretty hard, but ultimately I decided that at this stage in my life, it's more important for me to have a home that isn't dependent on anyone else," she explains. "Right now, I need a little bit of time and space."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

However, by September 2023, The Sun reported that Kim had officially moved into Ken's $609,000 Florida abode. Ken bought the house sometime in 2017.