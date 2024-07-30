Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Welcome to Plathville Kim Plath Is Brought to Tears As She Reconnects With Son Ethan Plath on 'Welcome to Plathville' Ethan cut his parents out of his life for a while when he was still with Olivia. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jul. 30 2024, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Season 6 of Welcome to Plathville continues to show the major changes in everyone's lives, and that includes Ethan Plath's relationship with his mom, Kim Plath. Whereas before, Ethan had completely cut his parents out of his life in support of estranged wife Olivia Plath due to her own issues with them, now that Ethan and Olivia parted ways, Ethan seems ready to make amends.

However, he isn't doing so without closely guarding himself. In a clip released by TLC ahead of the July 30 episode of Welcome to Plathville, Ethan meets with his mom and some of his younger siblings on her houseboat. He even gives her a hug, which she receives and interprets as a sign that they're headed in the right direction., But things still aren't back to the way they were before the feud between Olivia and Kim hit an all-time high.

What is Ethan and Kim Plath's relationship like now?

It has always been important to Ethan that he maintains a relationship with his younger sisters. Now that their parents, Kim and Barry Plath, share custody of the kids, Ethan can't always get around seeing his mom. Maybe that's why he agreed to visit her at her houseboat on the show. But it could also be because he's ready to start building their relationship again.

Ethan hasn't shared much on social media to give away where he and Kim stand now, but he has shared lots of himself with "the little girls," as he and the other older siblings refer to their younger three sisters. It all seems to be part of Ethan's efforts to get closer to his family. And, while he has miles to go with Kim, they appear to be in the right track.

Did Kim Plath really steal money from Ethan?

There are conflicting views about what happened to form a divide between Ethan and his parents, namely his mom. Some believe that Olivia was too harsh on Ethan in essentially forcing him to choose between her and them at a time when they weren't supportive of her or Ethan's marriage as a whole. Other fans felt like Kim was to blame, because of the strict Christian upbringing in the Plath home that might have caused Ethan to hold back on some life experiences.

Another point of contention within the family that caused a rift was when Olivia accused Kim of stealing from Ethan. According to Olivia on TikTok in September 2023, "When Ethan was about 16, 17, his mom signed him up to be on her down line for an MLM she was a part of called Young Living." She went on to explain that Kim created a system where she would buy items using Ethan's card in order to gain more bonuses as a seller.

But when the time came when Ethan didn't want to be part of this anymore, Kim had the password to access his account and he didn't. When they got the password from Kim, Olivia changed it and refused to give the new password to Kim. And from there, things continued to spiral.