Ethan Plath Isn't Quite Ready to Date Again After His and Olivia Plath's Divorce

Season 6 of Welcome to Plathville follows what happened behind the scenes of Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath's divorce. However, fans of the TLC reality show have known about the divorce for quite some time, as Ethan announced via Instagram in October 2023 that the pair were getting divorced, stating it "just didn't work between us" and that they were better living separate lives after he said they were "constantly pulling each other into different directions in life with distinct goals.

Since Ethan filed for divorce, he and Olivia seemingly don't feel bad about being apart. Olivia confirmed she's dating someone new and is happier than ever in her current romance, which is away from the Plath family. Now that his ex has moved on, fans wonder if Ethan has done the same.

Is Ethan Plath dating anyone?

While Ethan seemed adamant on his Instagram account that he made the right choice in divorcing Olivia, Season 6 of Welcome to Plathville shows him changing his tune. In a Season 6 episode, Olivia expressed nervousness about being around Ethan because he wasn't "doing well" after their split.

"I feel like Ethan’s indecision confirms my decision because of the inconsistency that he's showing in what he says he wants, what he does, how he changes his mind," Olivia said on the show.

Ethan admitted in the episode that he was upset his ex-wife was able to "move on so easily" from the marriage when he was still hurting. He said he was expecting Olivia to want to get back together and was shocked when she didn't. After realizing she doesn't want to reconcile, Ethan cried in the scene.

Ethan appears to be still single since the emotional scene aired. He's been focused on his robust family and doing things single guys do, like having adventures on his motorcycle. On July 12, 2024, Ethan posted several snaps of him on his motorcycle as he prepared for a trip from "Minnesota to Maine, Maine to California and back!"

Ethan Plath's ex-wife, Olivia Plath, wants him to "stay single" amid their divorce.

As Ethan starts to embrace his newly single life, Olivia hopes he stays away from the dating pool as long as possible. The former Plath family member, who started dating him as a teen, said she believes he still has more work to do on himself before he can commit to someone else.

"I mean, look, this is my opinion, right, so take it with a grain of salt," Olivia told Us Weekly when asked if she had any advice for Ethan. "As somebody who was married to him, I'm going to say please stay single. There is a lot to work through."

During their five-year marriage, Ethan and Olivia struggled with his loyalty to his family and their Christian Fundamentalist beliefs. The topic was something Ethan refused to talk through in therapy, which ultimately led to their divorce. While Olivia knows her ex-husband is "very anti-therapy," she hopes he reconsiders it and resolves his issues with his family for his next partner's sake.

"I know what I experienced being a part of that family Dynamic, and it was very, very hard," she admitted. "I think it's hard for anyone as a spouse to know that family always comes first. So whoever he wants to be with in the future is going to have to be okay with that. And it wasn't me."

Olivia also said she doesn't feel like Ethan is a "bad person" and wants "the best for him" as she continues to move on with her life.