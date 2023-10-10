Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Welcome to Plathville Moriah Plath's Hollywood Hustle — From Reality Stardom to Bartending, Singing, and Beyond! The Plath family is never short of drama, but Moriah Plath made her own path through several jobs and a high net worth. What does she do for a living? By Jamie Lerner Oct. 10 2023, Published 9:17 a.m. ET Source: TLC

Season 5 of Welcome to Plathville has even more drama than expected. As the family deals with Kim and Barry’s divorce, several DUIs, and some social media drama, we can’t help but wonder how they stay above it all. Luckily, Moriah Plath has used her platform to make her own living and generate her own net worth separate from her family’s.

Even still, Moriah shared on Instagram in September that she was baptized and has entirely accepted Jesus into her heart after straying towards a “rebellious” path. Still only in her early 20s, Moriah has a long way to go on the journey of life, but her Welcome to Plathville fame has allowed her to do whatever she wants for a living while accumulating an impressive net worth.

Moriah Plath is a reality star, influencer, bartender, and singer for a living.

While Moriah definitely gets paid for her time on Welcome to Plathville, no one knows exactly how much the reality stars are paid. Regardless, it has to be a fair amount for the Plath family to allow TLC into their homes on a regular basis. In addition to that, Moriah shared at the end of 2022 that she attended the Elite Bartending School in Florida, where she gained the confidence to bartend.

Moriah explained that she started going to bartending events and that she was “still in school for other things.” She has also released three singles, “Missed Myself,” “Weakness,” and more recently, “Growing Pains,” as Moriah Jasper. While she doesn’t have an album, she likely generates some money from her singing career.

Despite her family’s aversion to technology, Moriah collaborates with companies on social media as an influencer. So far, she has partnered with Dress4Dance, Snow Teeth Whitening, and a few others. Finally, she was making videos through Cameo as another source of income.

Moriah Plath has an estimated net worth between $1 million and 5 million.

Because Moriah’s various salaries haven’t been made public, it isn't totally clear what her exact net worth is, but if it’s over $1 million, the rest is all gravy! Most of us barely have a net worth of over $100,000, but Moriah certainly has an entrepreneurial mind that has allowed her to break boundaries.

