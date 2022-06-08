What Is Moriah Plath's Net Worth After Starring in 'Welcome to Plathville'?
The members of the Plath family have become more famous than ever since Welcome to Plathville became such a huge success in the world of reality television. As the children get older, people are getting more curious about the lifestyle paths they each choose.
Moriah Plath is easily one of the most talked-about members of the family thanks to her desire to stand out in a crowd and pursue a career in music. What is her net worth in 2022?
Moriah Plath has a substantial net worth after starring in 'Welcome to Plathville' with her family members.
Currently, Moriah is doing quite well financially. We Publish News estimates that her net worth falls somewhere between $1 million and $5 million. However, her monthly income is being kept under wraps.
Since we don’t know exactly how much she takes home per month, her annual income is also a mystery. If it’s true that Moriah is already in the millionaire club, the 20-year-old is totally ahead of the game compared to most other people her age.
How does Moriah Plath earn her money?
One of the most obvious ways Moriah earns her money is through her family's reality TV show Welcome to Plathville. The TLC show premiered in 2019 and has gone on for four successful seasons so far.
It’s also possible to binge-watch episodes of the show with a premium Hulu subscription. The show sheds a lot of light on Moriah, her siblings, and her parents who love following traditions.
Moriah has made it clear that she doesn’t care to follow strict rules based on some of the bright hair colors she tries and her decision to use social media. If it were up to her parents, she wouldn’t be on Instagram at all.
She has over 403,000 followers on IG, which means she could fit into the category of a social media influencer if she wanted to right now. It isn't clear what her salary is per episode of Welcome to Plathville. Another money-making avenue for Moriah would be her Cameo.
People interested in getting a personalized video from her for their birthday or other celebration can pay $50 to make that happen. Anyone who's interested in snagging a video from the young reality TV star for business purposes will have to pay $210.
Her Cameo profile says, “Hey, it’s Moriah Plath! I’m so happy to be on cameo where I can connect with you all and share some music! I’d love to sing happy birthday, wish a Merry Christmas, or just talk to you or a loved one!”
A third money-making avenue for Moriah will hopefully be her music career. As of now, she’s doing her best to spread the word about her musical talents and abilities.
Her music is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and more. Becoming a well-known musician who sells tons of records and concert tickets may definitely be in the cards for Moriah.