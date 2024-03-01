Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Welcome to Plathville Is Olivia Plath Leaving 'Welcome to Plathville' Amid Her Divorce From Ethan? "I know that Kim thought that I wouldn't be a part of Plathville anymore when Ethan and I got divorced," Olivia said. By Melissa Willets Mar. 1 2024, Published 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@oliviamarieplath

It has been a long time coming for the end of Olivia and Ethan Plath's marriage. The couple first said "I do" in 2018, but separated soon after. From there, they attempted to get on the right track, but eventually split again in 2023.

Now, it has been confirmed that Olivia and Ethan are officially getting divorced and ending their quest to make their marriage work. So, is the wedding photographer leaving the reality show that made her famous? Here's what we know about Olivia Plath's future on Welcome to Plathville.

So, is Oliva Plath leaving 'Welcome to Plathville'?

It's no secret that Olivia and her in-laws aren't exactly on the same page about, well, anything. So, given that she and Ethan are starting divorce proceedings, per People, it seems pretty likely that Olivia is going to be done with the TLC show.

In the Season 5 finale of Welcome to Plathville, fans learn via a title card, "Olivia and Ethan have mutually decided to file for divorce." The paperwork was filed in court in late February 2024, according to reports.

But per ScreenRant, although Olivia is leaving her remaining ties to the Plath family behind, her single life may be documented on Season 6 of the show. And let's just say that someone in particular isn't very happy about that decision.

Kim Plath thought her former daughter-in-law's divorce would end her role on 'Welcome to Plathville.'

Olivia's choice to keep her ties to the show that made her famous has at least one person feeling a little bitter. If you guessed that person is Kim Plath, Olivia's former mother-in-law, then you'd be right.

But as Olivia — who shared a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story about relationships being work amid news of her divorce — recently explained in a podcast interview, that is part of the reason she's doing it. "I'm a petty b---h. I know that [Kim] thought that I wouldn't be a part of Plathville anymore when Ethan and I got divorced and I know that she's disappointed... I'm just reveling in that a tiny bit," she snarked.

Source: TLC

It's worth noting two things. First, a sixth season of Welcome to Plathville hasn't been announced yet. Second, Kim, who went so far as to accuse Olivia of having "evil spirits" inside of her, has also gone through a divorce since the show began its run.

Indeed, amid troubles between Ethan and Olivia, Kim and Barry, who, gasp, was previously married to someone else, were dealing with the dissolution of their multi-decade marriage. Kim and Barry's marriage ultimately crumbled in 2022.