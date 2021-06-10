Lana Rhoades Grew Up a "Country Girl" in a Religious Family

Podcast host and internet personality Lana Rhoades has been dealing with a lot. She broke up with her ex-boyfriend Mike Majlak for good in February 2021 and announced she's pregnant a few months later in June. There are, of course, all the rumors online speculating who the father of her child is, but she isn't telling.

But now, people want to know even more about what Lana's family is like. More specifically, does she have a sister? She's not one to post about her family in general, but there are some clues on the internet for us to look through.

From the looks of it, the second picture features her, possibly her mother, and at least three other kids. But no one is tagged in the shot and those kids could be cousins, siblings, friends, or anyone. Lana doesn't talk much about her family, and that could be because she grew up in a religious household , as she has mentioned on her 3 Girls 1 Kitchen podcast. According to her IMDb , she grew up as a "country girl" in McHenry, Ill., so her family may not want to be as open on social media as she is.

Looking at Lana's social media, you might not notice anything about her family, but thankfully, there aren't many posts on her Instagram — making it easier to scroll through. And the very first post is really personal. On her birthday back in 2019, she posted a few pics . One of them is her as a young girl standing on a table dressed as a ballerina. The second one is her and what looks to be her family surrounding a kitchen table.

Lana used to be married.

Another aspect of Lana's life that she doesn't talk about is her marriage to her ex-husband. She got married at 18, before she entered the porn industry. In an interview she did last year with the Call Her Daddy podcast, Lana opened up about it, saying that her ex got "insecure" when she started this new career.

"With my ex-husband, he was really insecure about it," Lana said. She goes on to say that it made him insecure about his body and that he would even go watch her scenes online. But Lana says that because the scenes are so fake and staged, her time with him and working were completely different.

On the podcast, Lana also said that she got his name tattooed on her butt when she was 18. They had only been dating for a month. But she says that it ended up being "good luck" considering that they did stay together for a long time after that. They ended up breaking up and divorcing a few years later, and now, she says doesn't even recognize herself when she sees her porn scenes.