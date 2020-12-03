Maggie and Winston Aren't Necessarily Endgame on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Grey’s Anatomy is an ABC mainstay. But, because there hasn't yet been an official renewal from the network, the fate of the show is up in the air as much as Meredith’s fate is. Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith, told Variety that Season 17 could very well be the last.

"This is the last year of my contract right now," she revealed. "I don’t know that this is the last year [of the show]. But it could very well could be."

Watch Grey’s Anatomy on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.