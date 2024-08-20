Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Marcus Admits He "Isn't There" yet With 'The Bachelorette' Lead Jenn Tran (SPOILERS) In the preview for the August 26 episode of 'The Bachelorette,' Marcus suggests that he hasn’t completely fallen in love with Jenn Tran. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 19 2024, 10:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21 of The Bachelorette. Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual assault and abuse. During his hometown date, Marcus Shoberg finally tells The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran that he's falling in love with her. Jenn reciprocates his feelings, and as they share a sweet embrace, the Army Ranger veteran gushes that she's everything he's ever wanted in life.

But just when things seem perfect, Marcus starts to second-guess himself. Thankfully, Jenn's gesture of giving him a rose reassures him that she's fully committed, propelling him into Fantasy Suite week. While this romantic night together should bring them even closer, there's a lingering concern that Marcus might bail before they spend the night together. So, does he stick around or make an early exit? Keep reading to find out!

So, does Marcus leave 'The Bachelorette' before Fantasy Suite dates?

In the preview for the August 26 episode of The Bachelorette, we catch a glimpse of Marcus and Jenn enjoying dinner together. But just when things seem to be heating up, Marcus drops a bombshell, saying he "isn't there" yet with Jenn.

That's obviously concerning, right? Well, it seems things work out in the end because Marcus doesn't leave — he actually makes it to the final two! Our favorite spoiler guru, Reality Steve, even took to X (formerly Twitter) on May 16, 2024, and shared a photo of Marcus leaning over his hotel room railing just a day before the final rose ceremony.

As for the final rose ceremony, Jenn ultimately dumps Marcus and gets engaged to 28-year-old freight company owner Devin Strader. Whether we'll see Marcus back on TV is still up in the air. With Grant Ellis taking over as the next Bachelor, the Harvard alum will be on the sidelines for now.

There's a possibility he might show up on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, but that's uncertain, especially given the serious allegations he's facing. Hopefully, he’ll provide some clarity and address these troubling issues during the "After the Final Rose" special on Monday, September 3.

Marcus is allegedly known for mistreating women.

According to multiple accounts from women on The Bachelor subreddit, Marcus is alleged to have a history of mistreating women. One anonymous Redditor described an incident from 2012 where an intoxicated Marcus aggressively tried to hook up with her at a party. The situation reportedly only ended when she said she was going to leave the room to get a condom.

These claims have not yet been verified, and there is no evidence that charges were filed against Marcus at that time. Nevertheless, another Reddit user reported experiencing a "painful abortion" and "emotional abuse" as a result of her relationship with Marcus. While moderators have confirmed that this woman did have a relationship with Marcus, her allegations about his behavior remain unverified at this time.

Other allegations suggest that Marcus intentionally led several women on for extended periods and reportedly gave some of them STDs. Additionally, he is said to have failed to tell the women he was seeing before the show about his participation and subsequently ghosted them. The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Stream the next day on Hulu.