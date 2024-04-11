Home > Entertainment > Movies Does Marisa Abela Sing in 'Back to Black'? Some Amy Winehouse Fans Aren't Happy "I had no idea how close I could get to singing like Amy. But why not work as hard as I possibly could to do it? That’s how I felt with everything." By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 10 2024, Published 11:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the realm of cinematic tributes, the challenge of encapsulating the essence of a music legend on screen is immense. Back to Black, the much-anticipated biopic of Amy Winehouse, navigates this complex terrain, casting Marisa Abela in the lead role. The film aims to honor Amy's legacy. Her soulful voice and lyrical depth have left an indelible mark on the music industry.

However, a question that has intrigued and divided fans and critics alike is whether Marisa sings in the movie. Does Marisa sing in Back to Black? Keep reading for all of the details.

'Back to Black' isn't Marisa Abela's first major role, but does she sing in it?

Marisa has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry with her versatile performances across various films and television shows. Born on Dec. 7, 1996, she first caught the public's eye with her role in the BBC Two and HBO series Industry. Her filmography also includes significant roles in movies such as Rogue Agent and She Is Love.

Now, Marisa is starring in Back to Black, a movie showcasing the life of late singer Amy Winehouse. In an interview with the Associated Press, Marisa said, "It was important for me to train anyway, so I would look like her while I was singing. But, then, there's a difference between the studio recording and me singing in a pub with all of my best friends there. You know? So, it needed to feel like Amy in those moments."

Harpers Bazaar reported that Marisa wasn't originally supposed to sing in the film. However, she ended up filming with Amy's original band for the movie. Marisa shared, "I had no idea how close I could get to singing like Amy. But why not work as hard as I possibly could to do it? That’s how I felt with everything: her movements; her dancing; her thought processes. How close can I get to her? How can I unravel a psychological truth that will excite people again?"

But, not everyone thinks that Marisa embodies the Amy Winehouse sound.

After Marisa shared teasers of Back to Black on Instagram, many die-hard Amy fans are pointing out that Marisa doesn't sound exactly like Amy. One person commented on the Instagram post, saying, "Wait, this is supposed to be Amy Winehouse?” while another asked the filmmakers, “Why would you guys not use Amy’s voice?"

