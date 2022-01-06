It Looks Like [SPOILER] Leaves Us on 'B Positive' — What's in Store for Priscilla Lopez?

The first season focuses on Drew (Thomas Middleditch), a then-recent divorcee in search of a kidney donor. After an acquaintance from high school named Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) offers her own, the two become close as they approach the date of the transplant.

Season 2 represents a "soft reboot" for the series. As Drew and Gina recover from their successful surgery, an entirely new ensemble cast is introduced as residents in the assisted living facility that Gina now owns.