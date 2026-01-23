Ms. Rachel Fans May Not Be Ready for the Nipple Piercing Deep Dive "Don't do Ms Rachel like that." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 23 2026, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Hearing that Ms. Rachel might have nipple piercings is like hearing that Mister Rogers had his own unmentionables pierced back in the day. If it's true, you just don't need to know the truth. But, after someone shared a clip from one of Ms. Rachel's shows on TikTok, people thought they saw actual nipple rings peeking out through her dress.

Does Ms. Rachel have nipple piercings, though? In order to figure it out, without expecting the preschool YouTuber and educator to actually come out and say it, you might have to do quite a bit of zooming in on some of her videos. And if Ms. Rachel does have nipple piercings, those overalls make a lot of sense now.

Does Ms Rachel have nipple piercings?

In the TikTok in question, Ms. Rachel is on a playground in a cat costume, presumably for Halloween. She talks to the camera as she always does, but as the sunlight hits her dress at different angles, there appear to be little bars of some kind where you might see nipple piercings. That would also mean that Ms. Rachel chose not to wear a bra in that particular YouTube video, but we definitely don't have to get into that now.

In the comments under the video, one user commented, "Don't do Ms. Rachel like that," as a way to prompt people to leave her alone even if she does indeed have her nipples pierced. "Yass!" Someone else commented. "We stan a multifaceted woman who has a personal life and isn't a full-time Mother Goose." Clearly, those users believe Ms. Rachel does have her nipples pierced. But there might be a far more logical (if less interesting) explanation for what many see in the video.

In the clip, Ms. Rachel's dress is made of a velvet material, and as she moves in different ways, it catches the sunlight in little sparkles. She might even have some sequins on the dress at different spots that aren't immediately visible. The most logical explanation is that, while people think they see little nipple piercing barbells through Ms. Rachel's dress, it's just the reflection of the sun on the material.

Parents have caught other adult-themed things in Ms. Rachel videos.

At some point, parents who are subjected to hours of YouTube Kids per day have to find something else to look at in the videos. And, like the nipple piercing theory, parents who have Ms. Rachel on in their home for hours at a time noticed other potentially adult-themed things seemingly hidden in plain sight.

One adult Ms Rachel fan posted a screenshot on Reddit from one of Ms Rachel's videos. The blocks in the background are laid out to show 420, which many know as a universal number that symbolizes marijuana.