Does Queen Latifah Ride the Motorcycle in 'The Equalizer' — and Does She Do Her Own Stunts?

It turns out Queen Latifah does indeed ride the motorcycle on her show — for the most part. There are still certain stunts the actress doesn't do.

In 2021, the show's stunt coordinator Chris Place told Below the Line: “I didn’t know if I could allow her to be on the bike at all. Then I found out she’s been riding her whole life. She’s fantastic on the bike and very vehicle aware."

He added: "We allowed her to drive in a straight line or come around the corner and pull up. If it entailed spinning the back tire or anything too crazy, we got a stunt double to come in there.”