What’s in Store for Vi and Her Ex Trish on ‘The Equalizer’?
If you’re wondering who plays Trish on The Equalizer, perhaps you watched ER back in the day! Yes, that’s Gloria Reuben in the role of Vi’s rekindled flame, and she made her debut on the CBS show in the episode “Better Off Dead” on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
In that episode, viewers see Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) talking with Trish on the phone when the doorbell rings. Turns out, it’s Trish at the door — with macarons, no less! And later in the episode, Vi’s great-niece Dee (Laya DeLeon Hayes) learns more about Trish’s past with Vi. “You, young lady, are related to the ‘it girl’ of the early ‘80s art scene,” Trish tells her. “Your aunt rubbed shoulders with everyone: Keith Haring, Mapplethorpe, Basquiat.”
Gloria Reuben plays Trish on ‘The Equalizer.’
In September 2022, just days before The Equalizer’s Season 3 premiere, Deadline announced that Gloria was joining the show to play Trish, a widowed gallerist who’d be getting back together with Vi.
“Aunt Vi’s love life has been touched on in the past and looks to become a bigger part of the story with the addition of Reuben’s character Trish,” the site added. “With all her exposure to Robyn’s dangerous world of late, maybe rekindling a relationship with Trish could be just what Aunt Vi needs.”
Gloria Reuben is best known for her role on ‘ER.’
Gloria landed her breakout role in 1995 when she started playing physician assistant Jeanie Boulet on ER. She stayed on the NBC medical drama until its sixth season and earned a Golden Globe nomination and back-to-back Emmy nominations for the role.
“I kind of miss her, I have to say,” Gloria said of Jeanie in a May 2022 interview with Pioneers of Television. “I loved her intelligence and compassion and empathy and strength, and her courage and her dignity.”
In other regular TV roles, Gloria starred in the shows The Agency, 1-800-Missing, Raising the Bar, Saints & Sinners, and Cloak & Dagger. And earlier this year, she appeared in the TV show The First Lady and the film Firestarter.
Vi is “absolutely gonna find happiness” with Trish, an ‘Equalizer’ showrunner says.
In a recent interview with TV Insider, co-showrunner Joseph C. Wilson revealed that Vi is “absolutely gonna find happiness” with Trish this season.
“They put this on hold for so long, and we were really excited to actually introduce her this season,” Joseph added. “We’ve talked about her a lot, and Gloria Reuben is just fantastic and an amazing actor, and her and Lorraine Toussaint just light up the screen, and we’d be remiss not to have her more.”
He went on: “We’re gonna explore that relationship. We’re gonna see some of the moves that informed who Aunt Vi was and who she is now and how she got to be this magnificent woman you see in front of you. And we’re gonna get some of the history of how she got there.”
The Equalizer airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.