What’s in Store for Vi and Her Ex Trish on ‘The Equalizer’?

In September 2022, just days before The Equalizer’s Season 3 premiere, Deadline announced that Gloria was joining the show to play Trish, a widowed gallerist who’d be getting back together with Vi.

“Aunt Vi’s love life has been touched on in the past and looks to become a bigger part of the story with the addition of Reuben’s character Trish,” the site added. “With all her exposure to Robyn’s dangerous world of late, maybe rekindling a relationship with Trish could be just what Aunt Vi needs.”