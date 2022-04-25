Season 1 of The First Lady has just begun, but this series is going to need a killer campaign to get reelected. As of right now, The First Lady has neither been renewed for a sophomore season, nor has it been canceled.

And though the series' future is up in the air, showrunner Cathy Schulman and director and executive producer Susanne Bier had an interesting response to a reporter's question at a virtual panel at the Television Critics Association’s press tour, per Variety.