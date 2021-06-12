‘Lupin’ Part 2 Has a Fiery Twist for Assane’s Son, Raoul — Does He Die?

In the Part 1 finale, Assane (Omar Sy) and Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) lose track of Raoul (Etan Simon) during their trip to Etretat. And when Part 2 picks up, the former couple are searching frantically for their boy. Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab), a detective tracking Assane, is also in Etretat, and he tells Assane that he witnessed Léonard (Adama Niane) drive off with Raoul.

(Léonard, in case you forgot, is one of the henchmen working for Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre), the wealthy businessman who framed Assane’s father, Babakar, for theft.)

Assane and Guedira track Léonard and Raoul to an abandoned château in the countryside, and Assane fights the assassin and even pushes him out a window. Guedira survives the fall, however, and sets fire to his car, the same car where he had Raoul trapped in the trunk. By the time Assane finds the vehicle, it’s engulfed in flames, and Assane assumes the worst.

Part 2’s second episode, however, reveals that Guedira rescued Raoul while Assane was inside the house. Raoul isn’t out of danger yet, though: Guedira takes the teen to Dumont (Vincent Garanger), not realizing that the police commissioner is in Pellegrini’s pocket.

But Assane gets the upper hand by phoning Dumont — with his voice disguised — to report a robbery. Dumont takes Raoul outside, where Assane is waiting to rescue the boy.