"My Hair Is the Longest It’s Been Since the '70s" — Does Rod Stewart Wear a Wig? "I have still got it, unlike a couple of my mates in the music business." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 24 2026, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Rock stars are known for tight jeans, drug overdoses, and long hair. Trouble is, however, that there's a significant portion of the population that suffers from androgenetic alopecia. In fact, most men suffer some form of hair loss by the time they hit 35 years old: around two-thirds of all males globally.

Article continues below advertisement

So if you're an aging male rock star who likes to sport flowing locks, what is one to do? Some head to Turkey in order to get hair plugs. Others, sport wigs. But is that the case for Rod Stewart, who seems to have maintained his same hairline for decades?

Does Rod Stewart wear a wig?

The "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" singer isn't shy about addressing his follicular fortitude. In this May 2020 Facebook post, he shared a picture of himself sporting a blue blazer. "My hair is the longest it's been since the 70's. THREE MONTHS without a cut! What do you think of the long locks?" he asked his fans.

Article continues below advertisement

There have been a lot of folks who've wondered if Rod's natural look was closer to Kojak's, but it looks like he hit the genetic lottery when it comes to his cranium. One user in this JustAnswer post asked if Stewart wears a hairpiece, to which another person on the app stated that Rod does not.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, they wrote that he actually spends a good amount of money on weekly bleaching and haircuts. The Belgravia Centre blog also shared highlights from an interview Rod had on a Swedish TV show, where he was asked whether or not his hair is real.

Rod confirmed that it, in fact, was, stating he was lucky this was the case. "Well, I have been fortunate, I have still got it, unlike a couple of my mates in the music business. I am not going to mention any names," Stewart said to the show's host, Skavlan.

Article continues below advertisement

2026 just gave us a photo of 75-year-old Phil Collins and 81-year-old Rod Stewart together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wRFgpLir8v — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) May 17, 2026 Source: X | @historyrock_

He added, "It's all there ... I put a bit of mousse and blow it upside down, and this is what happens," referring to his head. The same article also highlighted discussions from Gogglebox hairdressers who opined on the state of Elton John's hair, corroborating Rod's statements.

Article continues below advertisement

"Is Elton's still a wig or is it plug-ins now? Oh well, they said it was implants, wasn't it? But I'm sorry, he had a little tiny strip like that around there. How on earth are you going to take some out of that and create that amount on top? You ain't — it's a wig."

Rod Stewart speaks to Sky News as he celebrates Celtic FC's Scottish Premiership title win.



The singer was in the crowd as Celtic beat Hearts 3-1, and he spoke to Sky's @RobHarris.



Read more: https://t.co/qRNOnWwOZS pic.twitter.com/sefMT6pNRv — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 16, 2026 Source: X | @SkyNews

Article continues below advertisement

What's Rod Stewart's age today, and the age of his kids?

The lifelong entertainer was born on January 10th, 1945, which makes him 81 years old as of this writing. The entertainer has eight children with five different women. Here's a breakdown below: Susannah Boffey: Sarah Streeter (62)

Alana Stewart: Kimberly Stewart (46), Sean Stewart (45)

Kelly Emberg: Ruby Stewart (38)

Rachel Hunter: Renee Stewart (33), Liam Stewart (31)

Penny Lancaster: Alastair Wallace Stewart (20), Aiden Stewart (15)

Rod Stewart just turned 80 on January 10 and sounded amazing at the FireAid benefit last night pic.twitter.com/NHSDFSq0S4 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 31, 2025 Source: X | @WUTangKids

Article continues below advertisement

Rod Stewart holds the record for the largest free concert attendance in history: 3.5 million.

The "Rhythm of my Heart" singer played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 31st, 1994, for a New Year's Eve performance with an eye-boggling number of people. 3 1/2 million fans showed up to Copacabana Beach. Aerial photography and numerical estimates were used to approximate the number of people who showed up.

Rod Stewart’s 1994 show at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro remains the largest free concert in history with an audience of 3.5 million in attendance. pic.twitter.com/HK37RyBhdc — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 16, 2024 Source: X | @historyinmemes