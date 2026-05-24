"My Hair Is the Longest It’s Been Since the '70s" — Does Rod Stewart Wear a Wig?
"I have still got it, unlike a couple of my mates in the music business."
Rock stars are known for tight jeans, drug overdoses, and long hair. Trouble is, however, that there's a significant portion of the population that suffers from androgenetic alopecia. In fact, most men suffer some form of hair loss by the time they hit 35 years old: around two-thirds of all males globally.
So if you're an aging male rock star who likes to sport flowing locks, what is one to do? Some head to Turkey in order to get hair plugs. Others, sport wigs. But is that the case for Rod Stewart, who seems to have maintained his same hairline for decades?
Does Rod Stewart wear a wig?
The "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" singer isn't shy about addressing his follicular fortitude. In this May 2020 Facebook post, he shared a picture of himself sporting a blue blazer.
"My hair is the longest it's been since the 70's. THREE MONTHS without a cut! What do you think of the long locks?" he asked his fans.
There have been a lot of folks who've wondered if Rod's natural look was closer to Kojak's, but it looks like he hit the genetic lottery when it comes to his cranium.
One user in this JustAnswer post asked if Stewart wears a hairpiece, to which another person on the app stated that Rod does not.
In fact, they wrote that he actually spends a good amount of money on weekly bleaching and haircuts. The Belgravia Centre blog also shared highlights from an interview Rod had on a Swedish TV show, where he was asked whether or not his hair is real.
Rod confirmed that it, in fact, was, stating he was lucky this was the case.
"Well, I have been fortunate, I have still got it, unlike a couple of my mates in the music business. I am not going to mention any names," Stewart said to the show's host, Skavlan.
He added, "It's all there ... I put a bit of mousse and blow it upside down, and this is what happens," referring to his head.
The same article also highlighted discussions from Gogglebox hairdressers who opined on the state of Elton John's hair, corroborating Rod's statements.
"Is Elton's still a wig or is it plug-ins now? Oh well, they said it was implants, wasn't it? But I'm sorry, he had a little tiny strip like that around there. How on earth are you going to take some out of that and create that amount on top? You ain't — it's a wig."
What's Rod Stewart's age today, and the age of his kids?
The lifelong entertainer was born on January 10th, 1945, which makes him 81 years old as of this writing. The entertainer has eight children with five different women.
Here's a breakdown below:
- Susannah Boffey: Sarah Streeter (62)
- Alana Stewart: Kimberly Stewart (46), Sean Stewart (45)
- Kelly Emberg: Ruby Stewart (38)
- Rachel Hunter: Renee Stewart (33), Liam Stewart (31)
- Penny Lancaster: Alastair Wallace Stewart (20), Aiden Stewart (15)
Rod Stewart holds the record for the largest free concert attendance in history: 3.5 million.
The "Rhythm of my Heart" singer played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 31st, 1994, for a New Year's Eve performance with an eye-boggling number of people. 3 1/2 million fans showed up to Copacabana Beach. Aerial photography and numerical estimates were used to approximate the number of people who showed up.
What's even crazier is that analysts believe the number could have been as much as 4.2 million. However, there was no way to determine what the actual amount was, as there weren't any ticket sales.