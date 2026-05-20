How Many Children Does Rod Stewart Have? Meet the Singer’s 8 Kids "Seeing all my kids and my wife with big smiles on their faces" is what "makes me happiest." By Alisan Duran Published May 20 2026, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Rod Stewart may be one of the most recognizable rock stars in music history, but offstage, the singer is also known for having a large blended family. The legendary performer shares eight children with five different women and has often spoken publicly about how much fatherhood means to him.

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Over the years, Rod’s children have pursued careers in music, modeling, acting, sports, and wellness, while several have also started families of their own.

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Rod Stewart has eight children with five different women.

Rod’s oldest child is Sarah Streeter, whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey in November 1963. Sarah was later adopted, though she eventually formed a relationship with Stewart as an adult. The singer later welcomed daughter Kimberly Stewart and son Sean Stewart with his ex-wife, Alana Stewart. He also shares daughter Ruby Stewart with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg.

During Rod’s marriage to Rachel Hunter, the couple welcomed daughter Renee Stewart and son Liam Stewart. Stewart later expanded his family again with wife Penny Lancaster, whom he married in 2007. Together, they share sons Alastair Wallace Stewart and Aiden Patrick Stewart. In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Stewart said that “seeing all my kids and my wife with big smiles on their faces” is what “makes me happiest.”

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Rod Stewart is also a grandfather.

Several of Rod’s children have gone on to start families of their own, making the singer a grandfather as well. Kimberly shares daughter Delilah with actor Benicio Del Toro, while Ruby welcomed son Otis Stewart Kalick in May 2023 with fiancé Jake Kalick.

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Liam also shares two children with wife Nicole Artukovich: son Louie Mark Roderick Stewart and daughter Elsie Skylar Stewart. In March 2025, Kimberly announced that she was expecting her second child. While sharing maternity photos on Instagram, she revealed that she and her partner were preparing to welcome a baby boy.

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Several of Rod Stewart’s children work in entertainment.

Some of Rod’s children have followed him into entertainment and public life. Kimberly previously starred in reality television and later launched a luxury organizing company called The Realm. Sean has also appeared on reality TV shows, including Sons of Hollywood and Stewarts & Hamiltons. Ruby pursued music like her father and previously performed in the country duo The Sisterhood before launching a solo career.

Meanwhile, Alastair has started building a career in modeling and previously appeared in a campaign for luxury fashion brand Palm Angels. Outside of entertainment, Liam became a professional hockey player, while Renee works as a dance artist and yoga instructor.