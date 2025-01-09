Gerald Ford Had Four Children, One of Whom Became a Hollywood Star Steve Ford recently made headlines for delivering a eulogy for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, written by his father. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 9 2025, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons;Mega

It’s been several years since the passing of former U.S. President Gerald Ford, the 38th president, but he remains a part of history — and so does his family. Gerald passed away on Dec. 26, 2006, reportedly from arteriosclerotic cerebrovascular disease. He lived a long and fulfilling life, passing away at 93. His wife, Betty, later passed in 2011, also at the age of 93.

Betty and Gerald married in 1948 and had four children together. While Gerald is remembered as a historical figure, his children have continued to make names for themselves. Here’s what each of them is up to today.

Gerald Ford had four kids, with his first, Michael Gerald, being born in 1950.

Michael "Mike" Gerald Ford, born in 1950, was in his early twenties when his father became president. At the time, Mike was newly married and studying at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, where he earned a Master of Divinity degree.

After graduation, Mike began his pastoral career as a campus minister at the University of Pittsburgh. He also attended Wake Forest University, enrolling in 1968 and later returning in 1981 to serve as Director of Student Activities and the Student Union, a role he held for 36 years until his retirement.

In 2018, he was recognized in a Wake Forest University honorary press release as the recipient of the Medallion of Merit. Today, Mike serves as a trustee of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation.

John "Jack" Gardner Ford was born in 1952.

Two years after welcoming Michael, Gerald and Betty Ford had their second son, John, in 1952. While his father was president, John attended Utah State University and worked as a ranger at Yellowstone National Park during the summer, according to the Mill Center Foundation. Aside from his love for the outdoors, Jack also has an entrepreneurial spirit. He co-founded Outside Magazine in 1977 and Infoplace USA in 1985 alongside his father.

Gerald and Betty welcomed son Steven Ford in 1956.

Four years after Jack, the Geralds welcomed their third son, Steven "Steve" Ford, in 1956. Known as the "charmer of the family," according to the Mill Center Foundation, Steve chose a different path than his brothers. Although he put college on the back burner, he went on to work as a ranch hand in states like Utah and Montana.

Steve's most notable career, however, was as an actor. He played Andy Richards in 213 episodes of The Young and the Restless, according to IMDb, and also appeared in Transformers, Black Hawk Down, and The Rage: Carrie 2. In January 2025, Steve had the honor of delivering a eulogy for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, which was written by his late father, Gerald, at Jimmy's funeral on Jan. 9, 2025.

Gerald's fourth child was his only daughter, Susan Elizabeth Ford.

Susan Elizabeth Ford was born in 1957, making her the youngest child and only daughter of Betty and Gerald Ford. One of the more recognizable faces of the Ford children, Susan traveled frequently with her father during his presidency, including trips to China. She developed a passion for photography, with White House photographer David Kennerly as her mentor. This led her to work as a news photographer in 1975 for a newspaper in Topeka, Kansas, according to the Mill Center Foundation.