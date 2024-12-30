Former President Jimmy Carter's State Funeral Will Be Held In Early January Like all former presidents, Carter will get an official state funeral. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 30 2024, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Former President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100. Carter, who was the 39th U.S. president and served from 1977 to 1981, lived a long life of public service even after he left office. Following the news that he had died, many wanted to know more about the funeral arrangements that would be made for Carter.

While Carter's legacy in office is disputed, many agree that he was one of the best men to ever serve in the office. Here's what we know about his funeral arrangements.

Source: Mega

Will Jimmy Carter have a state funeral?

The White House has confirmed that Carter will receive a state funeral. Public observances honoring Carter will be held in Atlanta, where he served as Georgia's governor, as well as in Washington, D.C. A final, private interment will occur in Carter's hometown of Plains, Ga., but arrangements are still underway. The Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in the Department of Defense will be responsible for the services.

Following the news of his death, President Biden paid tribute to Carter and his legacy both in office and in the decades since. “With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe,” Biden said.

When will Jimmy Carter's funeral be?

Carter's funeral will be held on Jan. 9 and will be accompanied by a National Day of Mourning. That funeral will likely include tributes from prominent politicians, and will be attended by prominent politicians from both parties. Biden had plenty of personal experience with Carter, and he discussed the way his family and Carter's had supported one another as members of both families battled cancer.

And while we may never see his likes again, we would all do well to try to be a little more like Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/I0xDM05xmH — President Biden (@POTUS) December 30, 2024 Source: Twitter/@POTUS

“This is a sad day, but it brings back an incredible amount of good memories,” Biden said. “America and the world, in my view, lost a remarkable leader. He was a statesman and humanitarian, and Jill and I lost a dear friend.” Biden added that Carter had "lived not by his words, but by his deeds." “To know his core, you need to know he never stopped being a Sunday school teacher at that Baptist school in Plains, Georgia,” he continued.

“Cancer was a common bond between our two families, as in many other families, and our son, Beau, died – when he died, Jimmy and Rosalynn were there to help us heal,” Biden continued. The current president was not the only man to pay tribute to Carter following the news of his death.