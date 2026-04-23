How Many Children Does Justin Theroux Have? The Actor Is in His Fatherhood Era "We are so in love." By Tatayana Yomary Updated April 23 2026, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Aside from building a family unit, parenthood allows people to add a deeper meaning to their lives while shaping the future. So, it’s easy to see why many people yearn for the opportunity to experience parenthood, and Justin Theroux is the newest member of the privileged club.

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The 54-year-old actor is overjoyed at becoming a father. And while fans long suspected that he and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston would welcome children of their own, it never came to fruition. That said, Justin was able to move on with grace and find love with his main squeeze, Paradise actor Nicole Brydon Bloom. Now, the couple is experiencing the joys of becoming first-time parents.

Source: MEGA

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How many children does Justin Theroux have?

Justin and his wife, Nicole, are newly minted parents of a baby boy. The pair shared the news on Instagram on April 18, 2026. “He’s here, we are so in love,” the caption reads of the couple’s joint post.

In the black-and-white photo, Justin is lying down with the infant on his chest, his back to the camera. Notable celebrities immediately showered the couple with love.“CONGRATS!!! So happy for you guys,” actor Brenda Song shared. “Congratulations! So exciting,” journalist Katie Couric shared. “OMG! So happy for you and Nicole!! Congratulations again,” fashion stylist Enrique Melendez shared.

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Interestingly, the couple seems tight-lipped about the name of their little boy. However, a friend may have spilled the beans. Tattoo and visual artist Scott Campbell took to the comment section to congratulate the couple, but also potentially let the infant's name slip. “Little Scott Theroux finally arrived! Welcome to the world,” he wrote. It could be a joke since his own name is Scott, but until we know for sure, fans are speculating!

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Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom are newlyweds.

Justin and Nicole jumped the broom in March 2025. This follows the couple sparking coupledom rumors in February 2023 after attending a Netflix event together.

Source: MEGA

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A year later, People confirmed that the pair had gotten engaged after Justin proposed in Italy. As the couple has stuck to the idea of announcing relationship developments on their own terms, the pair confirmed they were expecting their first child after Nicole attended the Fallout Season 2 premiere and showed off her baby bump.

Nicole later shared with the Today show that while the couple did not plan to get pregnant so quickly, they’re both ecstatic about entering the new chapter. “We weren’t entirely planning it, but we were excited to start a family,” she shared.

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Source: MEGA