Anderson Cooper’s Children Have Become the Center of His Life Off-Camera "As a gay kid I never thought it would be possible to have a child." By Alisan Duran Published May 18 2026, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Anderson Cooper is best known for covering major world events on CNN and appearing on 60 Minutes, but away from the cameras, the journalist has embraced a much more personal role. In recent years, Anderson has occasionally shared glimpses into life with his two young sons, Wyatt and Sebastian, whom he co-parents with former partner Benjamin Maisani.

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The longtime news anchor even revealed in February 2026 that he chose not to renew his contract with 60 Minutes, partly because he wanted to spend more time with his children and be present for more of their milestone moments.

Source: MEGA

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Anderson Cooper’s children include sons Wyatt and Sebastian.

Anderson welcomed his first son, Wyatt Morgan Maisani-Cooper, via surrogate on April 27, 2020. While announcing Wyatt’s birth on CNN during the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson became emotional as he spoke about finally becoming a parent. “As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child,” he shared at the time, while also thanking the surrogate who carried Wyatt.

Wyatt was named after Anderson’s late father, Wyatt Cooper, who died when Anderson was 10 years old. The journalist later explained that although he and Benjamin ended their romantic relationship in 2018, they decided to continue raising their children together as a family. “Benjamin is my family, and I want him to be Wyatt’s family as well,” Anderson later said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

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Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani co-parent their sons together.

In February 2022, Anderson announced the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, who was also born via surrogate. During an episode of Anderson Cooper 360°, Anderson revealed more details about their family dynamic and explained that Wyatt calls him “Daddy” while referring to Benjamin as “Papa.”

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At the time, Anderson also shared that Benjamin was in the process of officially adopting Wyatt, which would change Wyatt’s last name to Maisani-Cooper.

Although Anderson tends to keep much of his private life away from the spotlight, he has occasionally posted sweet updates about his children on Instagram. In one 2023 birthday tribute, he described Sebastian as “sweet and strong and smart” and shared that the toddler loved listening to a music box that once belonged to Anderson’s mother.

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Anderson Cooper has shared several sweet family moments online.

Over the years, Anderson’s social media has included birthday celebrations, Christmas photos, and family outings with close friends. In April 2025, Anderson and his sons even visited Walt Disney World with longtime friend Andy Cohen and his children, as seen in photos obtained by People. Andy later described the getaway on Instagram as “the ultimate family vacation.”

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Anderson has also spoken publicly about how quickly his sons are growing up. In a 2022 interview with People, he said seeing Wyatt and Sebastian bond as brothers had been “an amazing thing.”