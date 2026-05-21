Kylie Minogue Reveals Major Health Update — "I Knew That Cancer Wasn’t Just a Blip in My Life" "I don’t feel obliged to tell the world, and actually I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person." By Risa Weber Published May 21 2026, 5:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Singer and actress Kylie Minogue was first treated for breast cancer in 2005. In her Netflix documentary series, which came out on May 20, 2026, Kylie said that she felt "removed from [her] body" when the press spoke about her diagnosis at the time, according to People.

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Kylie had a lumpectomy and went through chemotherapy; she was cancer-free in 2006. However, in her Netflix documentary, Kylie revealed that she was told that she had cancer again in 2021. Here's what we know about her health.

Source: MEGA

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Kylie Minogue was diagnosed with cancer again in 2021.

The singer said that she wanted to keep her second diagnosis to herself after her experience going through everything publicly the first time. She said, "My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself … Not like the first time."

Kylie said that she didn't feel like she needed to share her diagnosis with the public, and, despite that, she wasn't even able to speak about it at the time. "I just couldn’t at the time because I was just a shell of a person," she said, according to The Guardian. She said that she didn't even want to leave her home at one point.

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Even so, she wanted to be able to speak about her experience. "I really just wanted to say what happened so I can let go of it. I’d sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, 'Now’s the time,' but I kept it to myself," she said. "On the inside, I knew that cancer wasn’t just a blip in my life," Kylie shared, per People.

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Although she didn't speak about her health in plain terms, she did allude to her experience in her song "Story." The lines "I had a secret that I kept to myself/ Turn another page, baby take the stage" refer to this season in her life, per Billboard. She said that she "needed to have something that marked that time."

Kylie decided to speak about her diagnosis to encourage more women to do their breast cancer "check-ups." When Kylie shared her diagnosis publicly in the early 2000s, more women got screenings for breast cancer, especially in Australia, according to Billboard. "There will be someone out there who will benefit from a gentle reminder to do their check-ups … Early detection was very helpful, and I am so grateful to be able to say that I am well today," Kylie said.

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She also said that she understands why people who've gone through cancer treatment want to leave it in the past, but she encouraged folks to get retested. "Check-ups are incredibly important. It can be daunting and triggering, but please be mindful of just how vital they are," she said, adding, "Reach out for help if you need it; you’re not alone."