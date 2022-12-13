Forget Emily — Does the Cute Dog in 'Emily the Criminal' Die? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Emily the Criminal, now streaming on Netflix.

The struggle is all too real for the titular protagonist in Emily the Criminal. Emily (Aubrey Plaza) has been doing everything she can to make an honest living, but her minor criminal record is seriously inhibiting her job search. What's a girl to do except turn to organized crime? Student debt won't pay itself off, after all. Emily starts working for Youcef (Theo Rossi), a financial fraud mastermind.