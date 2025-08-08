Distractify
'Weapons' Chills the Bones, from Start to Finish, Into the Movie Credits and Beyond (SPOILERS)

'Weapons' makes witchcraft look like child's play.

By

Published Aug. 8 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET

Does the Weapons Movie Have a Post-Credits Scene?
Source: Warner Bros.

When Zach Cregger made his off-the-wall directorial debut with Barbarian, it was clear that a new player had entered the game of horror, and he wasn't playing around. Well, he was playing around a little. But the chills and thrills, those were very real.

So when his second film, Weapons, was released, people were already eagerly on board.

It comes as no surprise that Weapons is bringing more of the horror and suspense, and telling the spine-tingling tale of the 17 missing kids from Justine Gandy's (Julia Garner) classroom.

If you stay past the end of the movie to watch the credits, you will be rewarded for your patience. But are there post-credits scenes? Not quite.

'Weapons'
Source: Warner Bros.
Does 'Weapons' have a post-credits scene? Not exactly.

If you stay past the end of the movie with Weapons, there is something to see.

Unfortunately, it's not a post-credit scene. While post-credit scenes have become more common in recent years, Weapons doesn't provide that.

However, Zach and his team did include some chilling and unsettling visuals and sounds, so if you stay, you won't be staring dully into the void watching boring words scroll (via IGN).

'Weapons'
Source: Warner Bros.

While we would love to tell you that there are post-credit scenes to watch, what we can say is that at least if you have to wait for your neighbor to exit the aisle, you'll have something cool to watch, and some viewers of the film have said it's worth the wait.

Let's break down that 'Weapons' movie ending.

Of course, to get to those post-credit chills and visuals, you have to finish the movie first. And you might be asking, "What just happened?"

Here's what we know about that eye-popping ending.

But be warned, major spoilers lie ahead.

We already know that 17 of 18 kids in Justine's class have disappeared. Justine feels like she's going crazy after the whole town suspects that she was involved. She can't even blame them for being suspicious, because it's a very strange coincidence, right?

The only child left: Alex Lilly, played by Cary Christopher. And there's a very good reason for that.

Early in the film, neighbors accuse Justine of being a witch. And they're right about what type of bump in the night disappeared the kids, but wrong about which witch is which. Justine isn't a witch, but Alex's aunt, Gladys (played by Amy Madigan) is a witch.

There's a lot to the story that we won't give away, including some truly horrifying acts by Gladys as she covers up her crimes and reigns terror over the town.

'Weapons'
Source: Warner Bros.

But, ultimately, Gladys is feeding off the youth of others to keep herself young. And Alex's parents best intentions turn to horror as she takes advantage of the wellspring of youth that is offered by Alex's class.

All of the children are rescued after some nightmare inducing scenes that involve Alex's own parents acting like crazed zombies. Although don't worry, they're alive. Mentally broken and eventually institutionalized, but alive (via Collider).

The kids are reunited with their families, Alex gets to live with a different aunt (albeit a less crazy one), and some of the other kids "can even speak again."

