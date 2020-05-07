People Are Cutting Their Dogs' Hair in Quarantine, and It's Not Going Well

We've been hunkered down in quarantine for about two months now, and that means many members of our family are in dire need of haircuts, including the four-legged ones. We've seen people give themselves or each other regrettable quarantine haircuts, but now, it's the dogs' turn. Poor pooches everywhere are suffering from patchy, terrible quarantine haircuts, proving once and for all that professional groomers are professional for a reason.

It all started when Captain America himself, Chris Evans, shared this photo of his dog's tragically uneven haircut.