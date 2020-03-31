These Are All the Books on Dolly Parton's Imagination Library List for 2020

Country superstar Dolly Parton has spent most of her stardom finding new ways to give back to her fanbase and those in need. While the singer doesn't have children of her own, they've always been the largest benefactor of her charity initiatives.

Her Imagination Library, specifically, is geared toward those first few years before a child enters kindergarten. The program mails a personalized, pre-approved title from their book list to your child once a month, specifically selected for their age and learning needs.