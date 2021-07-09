Dolores Avery, the Mother of Steven Avery, Has Tragically Died Aged 83

Steven Avery was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the 1985 rape of Penny Beerntsen. He was freed in September 2003, after the Wisconsin Innocence Project successfully petitioned for another round of DNA testing to be carried out.

As the DNA test had shown, the 13 hairs recovered belonged to Gregory Allen, a rapist who by then was serving a 60-year prison sentence for another crime committed in 1995.