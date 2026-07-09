'Completely Inconsistent With Remorse': Dominic Russo’s Sister Slams Mackenzie Shirilla over Prison Photos The photo shows the 21-year-old inside the Ohio Reformatory for Women, where she is serving concurrent sentences of 15 years to life. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated July 9 2026, 6:27 a.m. ET Source: @mackenzieshirilla/Instagram

A recent prison picture of convicted murderer Mackenzie Shirilla has received backlash from the family of one of the two young men killed in the 2022 Ohio car crash that sent her to prison. It has also renewed debate over inmates’ social media presence and the ongoing public attention surrounding the case.

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The photo, posted to the influencer’s Instagram account by her supporters, shows the 21-year-old inside the Ohio Reformatory for Women, where she is serving concurrent sentences of 15 years to life.

The post said Shirilla is “trying to do better every day and holding on to hope.” Notably, Shirilla’s Instagram account is operated by her supporters, who regularly post updates about her legal case and life behind bars.

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Dominic Russo’s Sister Slams Mackenzie Shirilla’s Prison Photo

Christine Russo, Dominic Russo’s sister, has criticized Shirilla's prison photos, saying it was painful to see someone convicted in her brother’s death case maintaining a social media presence while the victims’ families continue to grieve.

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"As Dominic Russo's sister, it is heartbreaking to see someone convicted in connection with my brother's death appear to have a social media presence while our family is suffering every day. While my brother is buried, seeing her post selfies, full face of makeup, and bragging how she is famous is painful and, to me, completely inconsistent with remorse,” she told TMZ.

She also questioned whether the photos complied with prison rules and called for officials to investigate how the pictures were taken and shared.

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“In my opinion, if these reports are accurate, they should be taken seriously, and I don't understand why someone with a disciplinary history would continue to have privileges that allow this to happen,” Christine added. “Victims' families should not have to watch the person responsible for their loved one's death seek online attention while they continue to live with unimaginable loss."

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"These vile internet trolls harass and threaten myself, my children and my family and should be stopped."

Dominic Russo, who was Shirilla’s boyfriend, was killed alongside the couple’s friend, Davion Flanagan, after Shirilla, then 17, drove her Toyota Camry into a brick wall at speeds prosecutors say exceeded 100 mph in Strongsville, Ohio, on July 31, 2022.

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Ohio SC Rejects Shirilla’s Request for Post-Conviction Relief

The Ohio Supreme Court earlier declined to review Shirilla’s post-conviction relief petition. According to her latest post, the court did not consider the merits of the petition because it determined the filing was late. Her attorneys have said the deadline was missed after miscalculating the filing date because 2024 was a leap year.

Notably, this dispute concerns a separate post-conviction petition, not her original conviction, which was upheld on direct appeal by the Eighth District Court of Appeals in September 2024.

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Shirilla’s lawyers, John T. Martin and Steven L. Bradley, filed a new motion Tuesday asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider hearing her case, less than two weeks after the justices denied taking it up.