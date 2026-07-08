Mackenzie Shirilla's Prison Photo Emerges With A Message of Hope After Legal Blow Despite the major legal setback, a new message of hope has emerged from behind bars. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated July 8 2026, 6:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mackenzieshirilla

Influencer Mackenzie Shirilla remains locked up in prison after the Ohio Supreme Court recently declined to review her post-conviction relief petition. Despite the major legal setback, a new message of hope has emerged from behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram/@mackenzieshirilla

Since Shirilla remains in prison, her supporters have been managing her Instagram account that boasts over 55,000 followers. In a recent post, they shared an update saying Shirilla is "trying to do better every day and holding on to hope."

Article continues below advertisement

Supporters Say 'Deadline Technicality' Sank the Appeal

According to the post, the court did not consider the merits of the post-conviction petition because it determined the filing was late. Her attorneys have said the deadline was missed after miscalculating the filing date because 2024 was a leap year.

The post read, “Her post conviction relief was denied due to a deadline technicality. The decision has nothing to do with the contents of it, it was unable to even be reviewed. Her appellate lawyer missed a deadline by filing it one day late due to a leap year, which also makes HIM ineffective assistance of council.”

Article continues below advertisement

Supporters said Shirilla's family intends to keep pursuing every available legal option to have the petition's contents reviewed.

Article continues below advertisement

“Mackenzie and her family (along with everyone’s help) will respectfully continue to do everything they can so that the merits of the brief can be heard, just as anyone else would do in their position. Keep sharing everything you can and Please sign and share this petition for a fair re-trial. We ALL deserve fair representation and once you review her case you’ll agree she did not get that. Please click, sign, and share the petition in her bio. - Mackenzie Shirilla’s Support Team,” it added.

It is pertinent to mention that the aforementioned dispute concerns a separate post-conviction petition, not her original conviction, which was upheld on direct appeal by the Eighth District Court of Appeals in September 2024. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley has said he believes "without question" that Shirilla is guilty.

Article continues below advertisement

Shirilla’s case returned to public attention this year following the release of the Netflix documentary The Crash, in which she detailed the fatal accident.

She is currently serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life and won’t be eligible for parole until October 2037. She was convicted after a 2023 bench trial on multiple felony charges, including murder.

Article continues below advertisement

The convictions stem from a July 31, 2022, crash in Strongsville, Ohio, in which she drove her Toyota Camry into a brick wall at speeds prosecutors say exceeded 100 mph. Shirilla, then 17, survived with severe injuries; her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their friend, Davion Flanagan, were both killed.

Article continues below advertisement

Shirilla’s lawyers, John T. Martin and Steven L. Bradley, filed a new motion Tuesday asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider hearing her case, less than two weeks after the justices denied taking it up.