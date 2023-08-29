Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Domino's Employee Shamed a Woman for Using Delivery — "The Domino's Is Right There" A woman ordered delivery from Domino's but she ended up getting more than pizza when the driver scolded her for not picking up her food. By Jennifer Tisdale Aug. 29 2023, Published 11:02 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@erica.bk11

I genuinely like my apartment. I like all my little things and I especially love my small weird dog. She lives here rent-free which is truly the dream. I am pretty fond of my couch which seats five people. I don't think I'll ever invite four people over at once, but it's nice to know that I can. The best part about being home is I can do what I want, wear what I want, and perform dance routines for my dog. Being home is great!

Like most people, I have tried my hardest to create a comfortable environment that makes me feel safe and happy. Because of my affinity for my place, I often order in. Not only is it convenient, but COVID-19 is still a thing. I'm always nice to delivery drivers who usually keep to themselves. If only that was true for one woman whose Domino's delivery driver delivered more than pizza. Did someone order unsolicited comments? I didn't think so.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, service workers really put their lives on the line to make sure the rest of the world could stay safe. There was a huge push to thank them for all they did, but predictably that didn't last. Nowadays you're more likely to see someone freaking out on a Target employee because of a Pride clothes display.

All this to say, I wouldn't blame a single person in the service industry for being absolutely exhausted. It's often a thankless job that involves customers blaming them for the silliest of slights, perceived or not. However, sometimes the jerk shoe is on the other foot.

This Domino's delivery driver went too far and shamed the customer.

When Ercina Rodriguez, who goes by @erica.bk11 on TikTok, ordered pizzas delivered from Domino's, she probably assumed it would be a pretty standard scenario. Unfortunately and confusingly, the Domino's driver really made things weird.

As Ercina comes out to grab her pizza, the Domino's delivery guy looks her dead in the face and says, "You know the Domino's is right there, right?" What shocks me the most about this, other than how judgmental it is, is the fact that the driver didn't wait until after he was tipped to shame this woman for not driving to the Domino's. Rookie mistake.

The driver pushes further by asking Ercina why she had her pizza delivered. "I don't see why I have to explain myself," she fires back. "They pay you for that, right?"

The driver shares that sure he gets paid, but not well. "Well, you got a tip," she says. So he did wait until after he was tipped. Suddenly this driver seems more calculated and honestly strange. He will not stop asking.

Rightfully frustrated Ercina says, "It's none of your business, so f--- off from my house." Normally I'm pretty good at reading people, even via a Ring Camera, but this person's behavior is baffling. It wasn't combative but every time this person asked about delivery, I got the sense that they also might not be a fan of consent. The driver certainly didn't care when Ercina clearly stated she wasn't interested in explaining her actions.

People in the comments didn't side with the Domino's delivery driver.

Katlin Nicholas asked the obvious question when she said, "Why is delivery an option then?" She makes a point. If you're just gonna harass people about using delivery then maybe don't offer delivery.

A couple of people explained why they prefer delivery over picking up. "I have two toddlers," replied Kelsey Nunn. "That’s two car seats to get them in and out of, and back in and back out and back out at home. People don’t get what a pain it is." On a less serious note, one TikToker said they order delivery when they are hungover.