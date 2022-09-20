Domino's Employee Forced to Work Weekends Alone Quits via Post-it Notes in Viral TikTok
A Domino's worker by the name of Isabella went viral on TikTok after leaving post-it notes up for management asking them not to schedule her alone on weekends. In one message, she even said that if they did it to her one more time then they should consider her two weeks' notice.
Well, they did, and Isabella, in a final post-it message wrote, "I'm a woman of my word," and gave official notice of her leaving the job because they wouldn't honor her request. She put in her two-weeks notice via a sticky note, keeping in line with her written correspondence with the Domino's pizza chain she works for.
She documented her post-it notes in a short montage she uploaded to her TikTok account: @idonotknowwhatiamherefor. The video begins with the camera focused on a pink post-it that reads: "Stop scheduling me by myself on weekends. I will quit bruh, s**t sucks. - Bella."
A text overlay reads: "Tired of working weekends by myself...." the video then transitions to Isabella holding yet another post-it note message for management that reads: "If I get scheduled weekends by myself one more time consider that my two weeks." She signed off the message with a heart and her name. "I make a very clear threat...." another overlay reads.
The video then cuts to a picture of what appears to be a shift schedule posted on a wall. "Gets scheduled weekends by myself for the 5th time in a row."
That is what appears to have been the final straw for Isabella.
The video then immediately cuts to the final post-it note which reads: "I am a woman of my word. Isabella's 2-week notice. Last day 9-11-22." A text overlay with the word "quits" appears on screen, along with the TikToker's face. She smiles into the camera.
In the comments section, she gave a bit more context into the situation: "Just for a timeline: first sticky note (August 21st) second (August 24th) Third (August 31st) (Schedule posted Sundays)."
But a follow-up remark from Isabella reveals that the workplace situation was a bit more complicated, as she used to be in a relationship with the store manager in December of 2021.
"I also dated the manager back in December 2021. And his response to the second sticky note was 'well what am I supposed to do about this jerk'" the TikToker penned.
Many other users who saw her post commended Isabella for sticking to her guns. Some even relayed their own workplace horror stories, and there were also TikTokers who enjoyed that she gave her two-weeks notice via post-its.
"I’m sorry a lot of y’all had horrible managers. I manage a small pizza business and I love all the employees. Respect your people they will respect u"
"You’re nice I would have simply walked out the day I was scheduled alone"
"one person for a pizza place?!?! on the weekend??"
"i would have just quit tbh. they don't give you a two weeks notice for firing you"
"I ended up leaving my last job because my manager was being verbally abusive and abusing her manager powers. She got fired so I’m coming back"
And then there were some folks who didn't think that she needed to even give a Dominos pizza franchise two weeks' notice before quitting.
Brand Watch reports that Sunday is typically the busiest day for customer traffic in pizzerias, with Tuesday and Wednesday taking the second and third spots.
The restaurant industry in general receives a surge in customers over the weekend, so to be scheduled in a high-traffic pizzeria all weekend by yourself wouldn't be an enviable task as fulfilling all of the orders without any assistance would be a tall order for anyone.