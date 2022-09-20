Domino's Employee Forced to Work Weekends Alone Quits via Post-it Notes in Viral TikTok

"I’m sorry a lot of y’all had horrible managers. I manage a small pizza business and I love all the employees. Respect your people they will respect u"

"You’re nice I would have simply walked out the day I was scheduled alone"

"one person for a pizza place?!?! on the weekend??"

"i would have just quit tbh. they don't give you a two weeks notice for firing you"

"I ended up leaving my last job because my manager was being verbally abusive and abusing her manager powers. She got fired so I’m coming back"