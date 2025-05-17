A Look Back at All the Women Don Draper Had Affairs With on 'Mad Men' The 'Mad Men' finale aired on May 17, 2015. By Anna Quintana Published May 17 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: AMC

Don Draper is the creative director at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce Advertising Agency and a world-class lothario known for his ability to create brilliant advertisements and seduce women when the audience is introduced to him on Mad Men.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the course of seven seasons, Don (Jon Hamm) engaged in countless affairs and trysts while married to his wives, Betty Draper (January Jones) and Megan Calvet (Jessica Paré). Here is a look back at his most prominent affairs and the women who fell for the charming but lonely ad man.

Midge Daniels

Source: AMC

From the very first episode, Don Draper was revealed to be in an extramarital affair with Midge Daniels (Rosemarie DeWitt), a bohemian artist who was the complete opposite of his wife, Betty.

Article continues below advertisement

Rachel Menken

Source: AMC

Season 1 also introduced viewers to department store heiress Rachel Menken, portrayed by Sons of Anarchy actress Maggie Siff. Ultimately, Rachel's affair with Don comes to an end when she wants more than being a mistress.

Article continues below advertisement

Bobbie Barrett

Source: AMC

Wife of comedian Jimmy Barrett, Don's next affair takes place in Season 2 with Bobbie Barrett, and comes to an end shortly after they are involved in a car accident together. Bobbie is played by actress Melinda McGraw.

Article continues below advertisement

Joy

Source: AMC

In Season 2, Episode 11, Don heads over to Los Angeles on business, but finds time for pleasure when he meets Joy (Laura Ramsey), a rich, free-spirited bohemian nomad. Their affair is short and sweet, and Don heads back to New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Shelley

Source: AMC

Another brief fling involved Shelley (Sunny Mabrey), a flight attendant whom Don meets on another business trip in Season 3. The duo has a one-night stand, but their affair is memorable after Don's daughter Sally discovers Shelley's stewardess pin in his luggage.

Article continues below advertisement

Suzanne Farrell

Source: AMC

One of Don's most emotional affairs involved Sally's teacher, Suzanne Farrell (Abigail Spencer), and Don comes close to leaving Betty for her. However, their affair comes to an end after Betty confronts Don about his real identity. By the end of Season 3, Betty leaves Don for good.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Faye Miller

Source: AMC

While not technically an "affair" as Don is no longer married to Betty in Season 4, Don has a relationship with Dr. Faye Miller, a strategist for a consumer-research company, and still has feelings for Faye when he proposes to Megan. As Faye, played by actress Cara Buono, says on the show, Don "only likes the beginning of things."

Article continues below advertisement

Sylvia Rosen

Source: AMC

Despite being married to his secretary-turned-second wife, Megan, Don goes back to his old ways and has an affair with his neighbor's wife, Sylvia Rosen, in Season 6. Sylvia (played by Linda Cardellini) ends the affair with Don due to her guilty conscience, as she is close friends with Megan. However, they end up in bed together again — and are caught by Don's daughter, Sally.

Article continues below advertisement

Betty Draper Francis

Source: AMC

Betty and Don are both married to other people when they decide to spend the night together in Betty's motel in Season 6, Episode 9. Despite the dalliance, Betty returns to her husband, Henry Francis, in the morning as if nothing had happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Diana Baur

Source: AMC